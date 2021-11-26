South Dakota Mines fined for spectators’ racist comments

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women's triathlon head coach Kyle Joplin is pleased to announce the signing of Chelsea Webber to a National Letter of Intent. Hailing from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Webber competed for both Air Academy High School's swimming & diving and cross country teams. Webber owns a personal best of 18:22.67 for the 1,650-yard free in the pool and 19:56 for 5,000 meters on the cross country course. She qualified for the 2021 Speedo Sectionals and earned the top-20 award from NISCA in the pool. She spent four seasons on varsity with the Kadet's cross country squad and helped the team place third at the 2019 Colorado State Cross Country Championships.
