College Sports

South Dakota Mines fined for spectators’ racist comments

By Paul Jurgens
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference has fined South Dakota Mines for racist comments made by spectators at...

kfgo.com

On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KELOLAND TV

New building aimed to expand bioproducts in South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– A new building aimed at researching and developing bioproducts is coming to the South Dakota State University Research Park. Work is underway on the new POET Bioproducts Institute, a place to research how low-value agricultural and forestry materials can be transformed into high value bioproducts. The 45,000...
BROOKINGS, SD
goyotes.com

Webber signs with South Dakota triathlon

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women's triathlon head coach Kyle Joplin is pleased to announce the signing of Chelsea Webber to a National Letter of Intent. Hailing from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Webber competed for both Air Academy High School's swimming & diving and cross country teams. Webber owns a personal best of 18:22.67 for the 1,650-yard free in the pool and 19:56 for 5,000 meters on the cross country course. She qualified for the 2021 Speedo Sectionals and earned the top-20 award from NISCA in the pool. She spent four seasons on varsity with the Kadet's cross country squad and helped the team place third at the 2019 Colorado State Cross Country Championships.
SWIMMING & SURFING
State
Colorado State
State
South Dakota State
gowatertown.net

Schwenn chooses South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (GoYotes.com) — A standout three-time state champion from Milbank is heading to the University of South Dakota. South Dakota director of track and field Lucky Huber announced the signing of Bennett Schwenn for the 2023 season. Schwenn swept the triple and long jumps at the 2021 South Dakota...
POLITICS
American News

All five starters reach double figures as Northern State downs South Dakota Mines

All five starters for the Northern State University women's basketball team reached double digits en route to a 76-67 nonconference victory over South Dakota Mines Thursday in Rapid City. Haley Johnson had 16 points, Lexi Roe and Kailee Olverson both had 15 and Rianna Fillipi and Laurie Rogers each had 14.  The Northern bench contributed just two points ...
RAPID CITY, SD
ravallirepublic.com

Montana State women looking for identity at South Dakota State, North Dakota

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team is getting its longest road trip of the season out of the way early this year. Following losses at Gonzaga and UNLV last week, the Bobcats are through two games of their six-game stretch away from home this month. Head coach Tricia Binford is hopeful the team starts to find more of its identity during this early part of the season, but being on the road likely makes that more of a challenge.
MONTANA STATE
Great Bend Tribune

Great Bend runners compete in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Kansas high school cross country season ended Oct. 30, but a handful of Great Bend runners had one more finish line to cross 500 miles away. More than 3,000 high school runners from seven states gathered in Sioux Falls, S.D. Sunday to compete in the Nike Cross Country Heartland Regional.
GREAT BEND, KS
Times-Republican

Cyclone women top South Dakota State

AMES (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points, Ashley Joens added 17 and No. 14 Iowa State beat South Dakota State 75-56 on Monday night. Joens scored the first five points of Iowa State’s 18-6 run to take a 20-point lead early in the third quarter. Emily Ryan had 12...
IOWA STATE
goaugie.com

Men’s Basketball Controls South Dakota Mines, 82-58

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Augustana men's basketball team is 4-0 on the season after toppling South Dakota Mines 82-58 Saturday in the final game of the East/West Challenge. South Dakota Mines is 1-3 on the season. Much as in the win on Friday, Isaac Fink led three Vikings in double-figure...
ABERDEEN, SD
Mitchellrepublic.com

North Dakota State cruises to Valley outright title over South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State burst out to a 28-0 lead and rolled up 522 yards of offense in a 52-24 win against No. 16 South Dakota Saturday inside the Fargodome. The Coyotes (7-4, 5-3 MVFC) were competing for a share of their first Valley championship in one of five matchups of top-25 teams on the final day of the regular season. The fourth-ranked Bison (10-1, 7-1) had already secured the Valley’s automatic bid and will likely earn one of eight seeds when the 24-team FCS playoff bracket is revealed at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
FARGO, ND
News Channel Nebraska

O'Neill native, collegiate wrestler dies in South Dakota

O’NEILL, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska native and college wrestler has died, according to a news release issued by Northern State University. O’Neill native Caden Moore was a senior special education major at the school located in Aberdeen, S.D. Authorities say Moore died unexpectedly and no foul play is suspected.
O'NEILL, NE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greenslade to Run At South Dakota State

ADM senior boys cross country runner and track runner Cooper Greenslade made an announcement on this Twitter page this week, as he will be continuing his academic and running career at South Dakota State University. Greenslade was able to be apart of a team that went to state this year...
SPORTS
KSNB Local4

UNK men open 5-game road trip with win over South Dakota Mines

RAPID CITY, SD. (KSNB) - The UNK men’s basketball team shot 55% from the field and got 19 points from true freshman Sean Evans to rock South Dakota Mines, 81-65, Tuesday night in Rapid City. This was the start of a five-game road trip for the Lopers (3-1) and the...
RAPID CITY, SD
FOX Sports

Cox, Southern Illinois knock off S. Dakota in FCS playoffs

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Avante Cox had a career-high 10 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown, Romeir Elliott scored on a 5-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and Southern Illinois beat South Dakota 22-10 on Saturday night in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Southern Illinois improved...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Nebraska-South Dakota Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers hope to continue their winning ways when the University of South Dakota travels to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena to battle Fred Hoiberg’s hot squad Saturday at 1 p.m. Following a 1-2 start to the season, Nebraska has won three straight contests – sometimes ugly – to improve to 4-2 on the season. The South Dakota Coyotes come to Lincoln sporting a record similar to Nebraska’s, following a 4-1 start to the season.
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND TV

Colleges with the best ROI in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — They say the college years are the best of your life. They shape the way you see the world, the passions you wish to pursue, and the person you hope to be. But much more than an emotional, personal, and professional starting point, college is a significant financial investment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

