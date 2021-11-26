ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese authorities destroy dome built by Uyghur exile in Xinjiang: Report

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnkara [Turkey], November 26 (ANI): Chinese authorities have destroyed a dome in a park that an Uyghur living in Turkey had built in his former hometown in Xinjiang. Mamattohti Imin said he paid the US $31,300 to construct the park in Lengger township, Toqquzaq county, in the troubled western region of...

