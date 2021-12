DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly a foot of snow from a recent storm in New England has caused total snow at some ski areas in Vermont to exceed what some ski areas in Colorado have received so far this season. That’s very unusual. As of Tuesday morning, Stowe Mountain Resort in northern Vermont had measured 37 inches of snow this season. Killington Ski Resort in the central part of the state had measured 36 inches. Compare those numbers to just 23 inches at Purgatory Resort near Durango and only 35 inches at Keystone Resort in Summit County. Wolf Creek and Arapahoe Basin...

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO