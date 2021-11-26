ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Green to Show Fall 2022 Collection in London in February

By Samantha Conti
 5 days ago
LONDON — Craig Green is coming home to London, with plans to stage his fall 2022 show the week of Feb. 7.

The off-schedule show will mark the first time that Green has shown his collection in London since June 2019, during the city’s men’s fashion showcase.

A spokesman for Green did not disclose any more details about the upcoming show, but it is understood that the designer has not left the Paris calendar, which he joined last year, and simply wanted to show in London in February.

His show will take place about 10 days before the gender-neutral London Fashion Week , which runs from Feb. 18 to 22.

Green, one of the most promising men’s wear talents to emerge from London in recent years, showed his spring 2021 show virtually in October 2020, and hasn’t shown publicly since.

In May, to publicize the spring collection, he released 30 sets of books and a limited number of printed Tyvek sheet posters, featuring images from his collaboration with the London-based photographer Jack Davison. Green gave them to the public for free at Dover Street Market in London.

That spring 2021 collection focused on the brand’s more commercial offerings.

Carryover styles — such as quilted jackets, padded vests, parkas, shirts and hoodies with cutout holes and lace trim details — came in pine green, beige, raisin purple, and midnight blue, and took center stage in the season’s look book.

In January of 2020, Green made his debut at Paris men’s fashion week , showcasing his fall 2020 collection in an all-white venue in the Marais.

Guests at that show included Pierpaolo Piccioli , Clare Waight Keller, Charles Jeffrey, Michèle Lamy, Dover Street Market’s Adrian Joffe , an early supporter of Green’s, and Trino Verkade, who worked closely with Green at Sarabande, the Lee Alexander McQueen foundation.

That Paris collection was poetic — especially the white tunic suits with wildflower silhouettes and the sheer capes adorned with padded flowers. It was also bonkers, notably the vivid, tent-like constructions that closed the display.

