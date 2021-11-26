Cosplay of the Day: KuroKaze as Rufio from ‘Hook’

While quoting his favorite movie, Travis Barker left fans speculating that he and Kourtney Kardashian might have a baby after the two lovebirds tie the knot!. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went all-out for Halloween. The couple dressed up in not one, not two, but (at least) three different costumes, and it was their True Romance-inspired getup that had fans buzzing over the possibility of another Kardashian baby. Kourtney, 42, shared a photo on Sunday (Oct. 31) of her and Travis, 45, dressed up like Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater’s characters from the 1993 film. Kourt quoted Patrica’s closing monologue – “three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool” – which prompted Travis to comment, “Our son’s name would be Elvis.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO