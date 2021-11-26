Top 5 Marvel Roles We’re Advocating Keanu Reeves Should Play

Continuing his semi-regular campaign to play the part once again, The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves has made it clear he wants to play DC Comics anti-hero John Constantine on the big screen once again. The fan-favorite actor has opened up in previous interviews about being interested in taking on the role for a follow-up but so far it seems like Warner Bros. hasn't budged at the opportunity. Now Reeves has reiterated the matter in an interview with Esquire, noting: "I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I've played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don't even know. I think it's over ten. But anyway, I'd love to have the chance to play Constantine again."

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO