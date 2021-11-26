ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Top 5 Marvel Roles We’re Advocating Keanu Reeves Should Play

By Paul Marano
metaflix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves recently said in an interview “it would be an honor” to join the MCU. Well, people like me live off speculation–quite literally, as it is my job–so I decided to compile five of the best and most likely roles Keanu Reeves could play in the MCU. 5....

www.metaflix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

Keanu Reeves actually married to Winona Ryder, the revelation of the actor

Keanu Reeves reveals that on the set of the movie “Dracula” with Winona Ryder a wedding was celebrated not by actors, but by real priests and therefore it would be valid in all respects. Keanu Reeves And Winona Ryder they have always had a beautiful friendship relationship. Met each other...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Winona Ryder Marriage Rumors: ‘I Guess We’re Married’

It’s not a denial! Keanu Reeves responded to the longstanding rumor that he’s legally married to Winona Ryder — and he didn’t say it wasn’t true. “We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,” the Matrix star, 57, told Esquire in an interview published on Monday, November 22. “Winona says we are. [Francis Ford] Coppola says we are. So, I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Ralph Fiennes
thedigitalfix.com

Keanu Reeves says joining the MCU “would be an honour”

Both fans and Marvel head honcho himself, Kevin Feige are desperate for Keanu Reeves to join the MCU in some capacity, but it just hasn’t happened yet. When recently responding to fan questions for Esquire, Reeves gave a typically Keanuesque response when asked about joining the MCU; “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Canadian#British#Beyonder
Distractify

Keanu Reeves Is Down to Join the MCU, and Some Are Already Fan-Casting Him

Now that almost every major actor in Hollywood has joined the Marvel machine, there's naturally speculation about the biggest holdouts who have yet to become part of Hollywood's largest franchise. Keanu Reeves, who has starred in action movies for decades, recently responded to rumors that he'd been cast in the MCU, and it sent some fans into fan-casting mode immediately.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Expresses Desire to Reprise Constantine Role

Keanu Reeves wants to relive his DC past. A lot of fans have been clamoring to see Keanu Reeves star in a superhero project without realizing that he once headlined his own comic book film, long before franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe were established. Some may have forgotten about it but Reeves starred in 2005's Constantine as the occult detective John Constantine but the film bombed at the box office and received generally unfavorable reviews.
MOVIES
Complex

Keanu Reeves Talks Chances of Him Getting Cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Keanu Reeves, who is set to reprise his role of Neo in the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections, said “it would be an honor” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new video interview with Esquire, which you can check out up top, Reeves fielded a question about the chances of him ever being in the MCU.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Constantine: Keanu Reeves Wants to Return to His DC Comics Role

Continuing his semi-regular campaign to play the part once again, The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves has made it clear he wants to play DC Comics anti-hero John Constantine on the big screen once again. The fan-favorite actor has opened up in previous interviews about being interested in taking on the role for a follow-up but so far it seems like Warner Bros. hasn't budged at the opportunity. Now Reeves has reiterated the matter in an interview with Esquire, noting: "I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I've played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don't even know. I think it's over ten. But anyway, I'd love to have the chance to play Constantine again."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy