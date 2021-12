Sky-high Burbank cocktail bar the Green Room is reopening on Friday, November 19, keeping the same sweeping Valley views while adding an impressive new menu direction. For those unfamiliar, the Green Room is a standalone lounge space with indoor-outdoor appeal, located in the foothills that overlook Burbank as part of the Castaway restaurant and events space on the grounds of the DeBell Golf Club. While sunny and stunning in its own way during the daytime, the space is transformed in the evening with fire pits, lounge-y patio seating, and views out over the shimmering expanse of the San Fernando Valley.

