ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Don’t let odds fool you, Tim Tebow is not a real candidate for Gators’ coaching job

By Jay Markle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8pX7_0d7VB6ft00

Tim Tebow is unquestionably one of the titans of Gators football. Though his career fizzed at the professional level, was one of the greatest to ever play the game in the Swamp. During these frustrating months for the Gator Nation, Florida fans can rightfully think back to the days when he was under center in Orange and Blue with a nostalgic glow. Tebow is, and will always be, a bastion of better days in the program.

The thought appears to have taken some root among some that Tebow, a living legend for this school, maybe a good choice to lead the Gators football team into the future. After all, Tebow’s comeback attempt as a tight end didn’t go as planned, and Florida needs a new head coach now that Dan Mullen is on the outs.

The odds on the next Florida head coach reflect that thought. Tebow landed 100/1 odds, which aren’t good by any stretch, but are far from lightning striking on a long shot. That being said, Vegas odds aren’t gospel. They merely reflect the public’s state of mind on a particular topic. Dreaming of seeing the former star making a return to the sidelines in Gainesville is misguided, to put it lightly.

First of all, it is absolutely crucial to point out that Tebow has no coaching experience whatsoever. His years in the game provide a good starting point if he desires to pursue that route. Frankly, though, he doesn’t have the proper foundation to head up any program, let alone an SEC team with the potential to be a powerhouse with the right leadership.

Secondly, he may be an asset in certain cases on the recruiting trail, but Tebow is more of a controversial figure nationally than some Gators fans would like to believe and could be a two-edged sword with out-of-state recruiting targets. His personality is seen as quirky at best (particularly in regards to his public stance on premarital abstinence) and his repeated comeback attempts in the MLB and NFL have drawn a substantial amount of mockery.

One also has to take into account the fact that coaching is somewhat at odds with Tebow’s drive to have a role in public-facing philanthropy.

“I don’t know that the coaching lifestyle fits him, his family, his mission and his calling,” Mullen said in April. “Believe it or not, coaching consumes a lot of your time, consumes a lot of your life. With recruiting, with coaching, with helping your players, mentoring your players, it’s 24/7/365.”

Those words may drip with irony in retrospect, but they’re not wrong.

If the new Gators regime wants to offer Tebow a starter gig in the industry, there’s no real problem with that. He could easily slip into a role focused on culture-building and making recruiting pitches to specifically targeted players who will respond well to his brand without sacrificing his personal life. After all, his passion for the game is undeniable.

He’s not ready for the big chair, though. Not by a long shot.

List

Gallery

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stephen A. Smith, Tim Tebow debate Mac Jones' impact on Patriots' success

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots are rolling. They’re now on a 5-game winning streak after their 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, and Jones is having an impressive rookie year. However, the Pats’ defense has been dominant. So how much of an impact is Jones...
NFL
On3.com

Tim Tebow responds to Nick Saban's comments on self-absorbed fans

This week, Nick Saban went viral for his rant about ‘self-absorbed’ Alabama fans. Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about high expectations and responded to Saban’s remarks on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday. Saban’s point was fans don’t just expect Alabama to win, but expecting...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Dan Mullen
On3.com

Tim Tebow: Bryan Harsin deserves adjustment period with Auburn

After a great start to his tenure, Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers have lost their last three games. Prior to the Iron Bowl, Tim Tebow joined The Paul Finebaum Show to defend Harsin amid the tumultuous streak. “It’s still early. There’s so many ups and down,” stated Tebow. “Obviously...
AUBURN, AL
thefocus.news

Tim Tebow ‘can’t handle the curve’ meaning explained

The meaning behind Tim Tebow ‘can’t handle the curve’ relates to the tight ends’s professional minor league baseball career. The 34-year-old pursued a minor league baseball career with the New York Mets organization from 2016 to 2021. Tebow ‘can’t handle the curve’ is a joke referring to Tim not being very good at hitting curveballs during his time in baseball.
NFL
939theeagle.com

Former Heisman winner Tim Tebow to headline March church conference in Columbia

A two-time college football national champion and former Heisman Trophy winner will be in Columbia in March, to headline the 2022 CoMO Christian men’s conference. Event founder and organizer Fred Parry says Tim Tebow has a powerful message to share about his life experiences, adding that Tebow’s presentation that day will be simulcast to churches around the country. Parry says Mr. Tebow will be addressing about 1,600 in-person attendees at the March 12 event. That’s a Saturday.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Gator Nation#Orange And Blue#Sec
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow calls out Florida's effort in last 2 weeks

Florida has had a disappointing 2021 season at 5-5. The Gator defense has turned in 2 of its worst performances in the month of November. UF fell to 4-5 on the year in Week 10 with a 40-17 blowout loss at South Carolina. In Week 11, Dan Mullen’s squad had to use its starters all 4 quarters to beat Samford, an FCS team with a losing record, 70-52 in The Swamp.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Stetson Bennett receives high praise from former QB Tim Tebow

The topic of Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett turned heated on SEC Nation as Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers discussed if he could win ballgames for the Dawgs. Rodgers picked five games of Bennett’s, including three from last year, and he discussed that Bennett has to get better in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Jaguars should bring back Tim Tebow as member of their coaching staff

The Tim Tebow experiment didn’t work the way the Jacksonville Jaguars expected but the organization should give him another chance next offseason. This time though, they should bring him as a member of the coaching staff and bring him along slowly. Tebow is trending on social media because analyst and...
NFL
247Sports

Tim Tebow says many SEC schools made a mistakes by firing coaches for not beating Nick Saban

The SEC has two coaching vacancies with Florida and LSU. Who each program hires remains to be seen, but Tim Tebow said many schools in the conference made mistakes in firing their coaches. While discussing Jim Harbaugh’s situation at Michigan and his history against Ohio State on First Take, Tebow defended the idea of Michigan sticking with him even if he can’t beat the Buckeyes, while also pointing out a mistake he sees schools making all the time in the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Gatorsports.com

Ike Hilliard? Tim Tebow? Deion Sanders? ESPN crew throw some interesting names in for Gators coaching job

The names that have been discussed to take over for Dan Mullen as Florida Gators coach have been those within the coaching fraternity. Louisiana's Billy Napier, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops have been among those who've been rumored to take over since Mullen was fired last week after the Gators' 5-6 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
On3.com

Dan Wetzel reveals Lane Kiffin is top candidate for new coaching job

During Yahoo Sports’ College Football Enquirer show, Dan Wetzel revealed that Lane Kiffin has been named the top candidate for one school’s coaching job. Wetzel said that former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro claimed Lane Kiffin was the Hurricanes top candidate to replace Manny Diaz. Lane Kiffin’s new job?. As Wetzel...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy