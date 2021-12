Earlier this month, I covered down a new feature that’s in the works for Chrome OS that will give users a native user interface for managing Linux containers. While still a work in progress, the “extra container” management has finally made an appearance in the Canary channel of Chrome OS and we have our first look at how the feature is going to play out. Getting the feature up and running does require you to be in the very experimental Canary channel, which I do not recommend visiting unless you know what you’re doing and aren’t afraid of possibly bricking your device.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 HOURS AGO