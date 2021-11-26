ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCC to Hold Dec. 2 Forum on OTT Closed Captioning

By George Winslow
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission will be holding the `Video Programming Accessibility Forum – Online Closed Captioning' on December 2, to explore ways to improve accessibility of OTT content. The virtual forum will run from 1:00 pm to 3:45 pm ET on December 2. The FCC’s Media...

