Having been in the middle of decisions made for Peachtree City for the past seven plus years, I would like to make just a few observations. First, I will never state that your Council has been perfect, as we have stumbled from time to time, but we have come a considerable distance from the vitriol of previous councils. Gone are the letters to the editor denigrating fellow council members for merely differing. Gone are the days of sophomoric reading of a demeaning letter by a sitting mayor towards his successor. You get the picture.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO