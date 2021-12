It’s time to deck the halls and hang those evergreen boughs! Christmas will be here before you know it and for most of us, decorating the tree is the starting point for all the holiday festivities. Local Thurston County farmers have carefully raised beautiful trees for your family’s enjoyment. Support local and get your Christmas trees, wreaths, greenery, décor and gifts from a local farmer. Here is your 2021 guide to Christmas tree farms in Thurston County.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO