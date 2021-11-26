ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO Designates COVID Variant Found in South Africa as 'Of Concern'

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

More countries report 1st cases of the omicron variant

Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute disclosed that patient samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23 were […]
WORLD
WRAL

61 arrivals from South Africa test positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation on Saturday as the world anxiously sought to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant. Further tests are now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
SCIENCE
WEHT/WTVW

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after […]
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

In omicron hot spot, somber mood as South Africa faces variant

The overcast, drizzly skies match the somber mood at the Tshwane University of Technology, a hot spot in South Africa’s latest surge of COVID-19 cases, apparently driven by the new omicron variant that is leading countries around the world to impose new restrictions. After several students tested positive, the university postponed some exams, and officials in the larger metropolitan area […]
SOUTH AFRICA
AFP

New Covid variant shuts borders across the globe

A new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spread across the globe on Sunday, shutting borders, renewing curbs, and sparking fears for the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic. - 'Very dangerous' - Israel announced some of the strictest curbs, closing the borders to all foreigners -- just four weeks after reopening to tourists following a prolonged closure due to Covid.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Canada to Ask Air Arrivals to Take COVID Tests Except on U.S. Flights

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada, seeking to halt the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, will require people arriving by air from all nations except the United States to take a COVID-19 test, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Tuesday. Ottawa is also expanding a ban on travelers from southern Africa to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

