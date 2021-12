As promised and teased, here is OPPO with a slew of new flagship phones. The Chinese OEM has officially announced the new Reno series: the OPPO Reno7 5G, OPPO Reno7 SE 5G, and the OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G. All three variants offer 5G connectivity. You’re not wrong, these phones may really remind you of the iPhone 13. But of course, each variant is different in terms of specs and features. If you’re shopping for a new Android phone, check out the OPPO Reno 7 and see what variant is best for you.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO