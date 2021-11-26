ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IUP's weekend tourney reduced to one game after opponent drops out

By The Indiana Gazette
Indiana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIUP will play one game, not two, this weekend. The Crimson Hawks’ four-game schedule for the annual Thanksgiving Classic was reduced to one earlier this week when Salem (W.Va.), which scheduled more games than the NCAA allows, pulled out of the tournament. That left IUP scrambling to find a...

www.indianagazette.com

