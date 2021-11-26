IUP's weekend tourney reduced to one game after opponent drops out

Irvine, CA - November 16 - After men's college conference tournaments were postponed last fall due to the Covid-19 pandemic, action is back on schedule for this weekend with six conference championships on the line. Five conferences will hold tournaments and receive automatic bids for the Division 1 Championship including the Golden Coast Conference (GCC), Northeast Water Polo Conference (NEWPC), Mid-Atlantic Water Polo (MAWPC), Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF), and Western Water Polo Association (WWPA). UCLA will play host to the NCAA Championship this December 4-5 with opening round action tentatively scheduled for December 2. The Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC) will hold a tournament to decide an at large bid and hosting duties for the second annual Division III Championship.

