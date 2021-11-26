For Stanley Tucci, food is like religion — and cancer almost took it away

Stanley Tucci's Italian heritage is an important aspect of the entertainer's life. He told CNN Travel, "Because my parents were so respectful of their heritage, that cultural identity was really important to me, and still is." That respect manifests itself in one of the most beloved Italian traditions: Cooking, and specifically, cooking pasta. Per "The Devil Wears Prada" actor's memoir, there is one rule he feels truly passionate about and believes should never be broken, and that rule has to do with your pasta and the type of sauce you pair with it.

