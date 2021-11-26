ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian Regulator Hits Apple, Google, With Fine Over Data Use

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 4 days ago

Italy’s antitrust regulator announced on Friday that it has issued Apple and Google with fines of €10 million ($11.2 million) each. It said the fines related to “aggressive practices” when using commercial data. Both companies intend to...

Fudzilla

Apple’s battery development chief flees

Apple's global battery development chief, Ahn Soonho, has moved to Volkswagen to lead the automaker's development of electric vehicle batteries. The move is further proof that Apple’s car moves are not being taken that seriously within the company. This is the second time in recent months that an Apple executive...
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Apple Sales in Turkey Resume with Hiked Prices

After Turkey’s economic crisis deepened, Apple stopped selling devices there. At one point, the Turkish Lira (TL) had dropped 15% after the nation’s President, Tayyip Erdogan, defended recent rate cuts and refused to raise interest rates. Now, Apple sales in Turkey are once again available. The Cupertino-based company has, however, raised prices there considerably.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Google, Apple fined $11.2 million each for failure to disclose how they collect and use users’ data

Early this week, Italy’s antitrust regulator fined Amazon and Apple a total of more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products. The Italian watchdog said the contractual provisions of a 2018 agreement between the companies were set up in such a way that only selected resellers were allowed to sell the two products on Amazon.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

The Apple Black Friday 2021 deals are here, but are they worth it?

As with Amazon, Walmart, and other major tech companies, Apple has a bunch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for shoppers this Thanksgiving holiday. Unlike most other companies, however, Apple isn’t slashing the prices on its products — rather, buyers will receive an Apple Gift card as part of the purchase, which can be used to buy something else later on. Is the gift card deal ultimately worth it?
SHOPPING
Mac Observer

EU Countries Agree on Common Approach to U.S. Tech Giants

EU member states agreed on a common approach for rules to be imposed on U.S. tech firms on Thursday. Reuters reported on the move, which could prove to be very significant. The DMA has a list of dos and don’ts for online gatekeepers – companies that control data and access to their platforms – reinforced by fines of up to 10% of global turnover. The Digital Services Act (DSA) forces the tech giants to do more to tackle illegal content on their platforms, with fines of up to 6% of global turnover for non-compliance. The common position adopted by EU countries follows the main points proposed by Vestager, with some tweaks, with the European Commission as the main enforcer of the new rules despite an initial French proposal to give national watchdogs more power. Negotiations are expected to start next year, with the rules likely to be adopted in 2023.
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Why Apple’s Polishing Cloth Costs US$19

There was much derision when Apple’s polishing cloth, costing US$19, was unveiled. The price seems extortionate for such an item. However, there is a theory behind the price point that the company uses for a range products. Apple’s US$19 Polishing Cloth Hits Pricing Sweet Spot. A US$19 price point is...
APPLE
Mac Observer

‘Apple Should Have Bought Tesla’ Says High-Profile Money Manager

Cathie Wood, a high-profile money manager at Ark Invest, said “Apple should have bought Tesla” when they had an opportunity to do so. “However, she added “we’re happy they didn’t.”. Investor is ‘Happy’ Apple Didn’t But Tesla. Speaking to CNBC, Ms. Wood, a longtime Tesla bull, said:. We’ve been watching...
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Ex-Apple Engineer Discusses Shortcuts on macOS Monterey

In a new AppleInsider podcast, former Apple employee Matthew Cassinelli to discusses the integration of Shortcuts in macOS Monterey. For those of us still getting used to the addition, it’s a conversation worth listening to. Since the public release of macOS Monterey, users can now create, edit, and sync their...
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

Apple Begins to Alert Victims of NSO Group’s Pegasus Spyware

On Tuesday Apple revealed it is suing NSO Group for its Pegasus spyware that attacks iPhone users. TechCrunch writes that the company has begun alerting victims. The alerts — which Apple says are designed to inform and assist users who may have been targeted by state-sponsored attackers — were also sent to a number of users in El Salvador. This includes 12 employees from El Faro, an online digital newspaper that has been notoriously critical of the government, as well as two leaders of civil society organizations and two opposition politicians.
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Apple and Amazon fined over cartel

Italy's antitrust authority has fined fruity cargo cult Apple and online bookseller Amazon $225 million. The Italian watchdog ruled that the pair ran an anti-competitive operation to flog Apple and Beats products on the Amazon site. Under a contract signed by both Apple and Amazon in 2018 only selected resellers...
BUSINESS
Gazette

Amazon and Apple slapped with $225 million in Italian antitrust fines

Italy fined Amazon and Apple $225 million for anti-competitive cooperation of sales of Apple and Beats products, violating European Union laws. An agreement between the two companies in 2018 allegedly limited access to Italy's Amazon marketplace by allowing their products only to be sold through specific resellers, according to the Italian Competition Authority. Amazon and Apple dispute the judgments and plan to appeal the fines.
BUSINESS
BBC

Italy fines Apple and Amazon over Beats headphones

Italy's competition watchdog has fined Amazon and Apple more than €200m (£168m) for allegedly flouting competition regulations. The fine relates to Beats headphones, a brand bought by Apple for $3bn (£1.8bn at the time) in 2014. A 2018 agreement between the tech giants meant only selected resellers could sell the...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Italian competition watchdog fines Apple, Amazon $225M

ROME (AP) — Italy's antitrust watchdog has fined Apple and Amazon a total of more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for cooperating to restrict competition in the sale of Apple and Beats branded products in violation of European Union rules. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

Apple, Amazon, Fined a Total of $225 Million as Italian Authority Believes Both Are Involved in an Anti-Competitive Tag-Team

Apple and Amazon are once more in deep trouble as they have been fined a cumulative sum of $225 million by an Italian watchdog that has accused the tech giants of limiting competition thanks to their practices. According to the antitrust authority, both entities have been found guilty in anti-competitive practices related to the sale of Apple and Beats products.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Chinese regulators fine tech giants over anti-monopoly violations

Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings were fined as they failed to report corporate acquisitions. The State Administration for Market Regulation said that the companies have failed to report 43 acquisitions, occurred around eight years ago under rules on "operating concentration”. They said that each violation carries a penalty of 500,000 yuan.
ECONOMY

