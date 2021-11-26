ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Booster Appoints President, CRO, and Builds Out Executive Team in Response to Fleet Business Growth

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHires top C-suite technology, energy, and operations executives. Booster, the tech-enabled energy delivery service for fleets, announced the appointment of Jason Godley as President of the company, along with a round of new executive hires to expand and fill top C-suite roles. Adrian Agostini, former Amazon, Oracle, and Uber, is joining...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

NIIT's Subsidiary, RPS Consulting appoints Francis Jacob as President and Business Head

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT's subsidiary, RPS Consulting announced the appointment of Francis Jacob as its President and Business Head. RPS Consulting is a leading provider of training programs on emerging digital technologies for experienced technology professionals, specifically addressing the needs of Global Systems Integrators and Capability Centers of large multinational companies. Francis is a senior leader with over two decades of experience in the technology sector. During these years he has performed leadership roles in global organisations such as Wipro, HP, IBM and Avaya. He has extensive experience and expertise in scaling technology and training business in India and the Asia Pacific region. In his most recent role, Francis was the Director for Oracle University for the Asia Pacific region. Speaking on the appointment Sapnesh Lalla, CEO and Executive Director, NIIT Ltd. said "I heartily congratulate Francis and welcome him to the NIIT family and am confident that, together we will charter a great success story with RPS. Francis's track record and depth of experience makes him an ideal leader to build on the great work done by the RPS team." Commenting on the development, Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO and Executive Director, RPS Consulting Pvt. Ltd. said "Both NIIT and RPS Consulting are leading names in the technology training industry. Francis brings immense thrust to our Customer Relationship Management strategy while advancing our Business Excellence Goals and help in Organisational Transformation." Speaking on joining the NIIT family as President and Business Head, RPS Consulting, Francis Jacob said, "I am excited to join RPS and the NIIT family at a time when there is war for quality technical talent in the market. With this need for continuous learning and skill development, we look forward to working with our Technology Partners to expand our footprint among the GSIs and GCC in India." NIIT Limited recently acquired 70% stake in RPS Consulting Private Limited (RPS Consulting). This acquisition creates new opportunities for NIIT and RPS Consulting to deliver innovative learning solutions in emerging digital technologies including Software Architecting and Engineering, Data Science, Cloud, Automation and DevOps, for both working professionals and new hires. The acquisition will also help NIIT expand its Managed Training Services portfolio to include technology training as a Managed Service for its global customers.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Knowlarity Multichannel Cloud Contact Center for All Business Sizes

Knowlarity, a pioneer of Cloud Business Communication, has been providing Cloud Contact Center for businesses across various industry verticals in India and the Middle East. Knowlarity’s cloud contact center is equipped with advanced features and can be customized as per business requirements to enable multi-channel customer engagement anytime anywhere. Knowlarity,...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Red Hat and Celonis Make Hybrid Multicloud a Reality for Intelligent Business Execution

Celonis Execution Management System, implemented by IBM Consulting, now available on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, fueling customer choice in evolving business execution. Red Hat, IBM and Celonis announced the general availability of Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) on Red Hat OpenShift Service on Amazon Web Services (AWS) (ROSA) as a managed cloud service. This enables organizations to take full advantage of the collaboration and unique expertise of each company in a multicloud environment. AWS is the first public cloud platform to offer Celonis EMS on Red Hat OpenShift, with Red Hat’s support for other public clouds planned in the near future, including Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
SOFTWARE
sgbonline.com

Erem Appoints Vice President Of Marketing

Erem announced it had hired Jax Mariash Mustafa as vice president of marketing. Co-founded and led by a fourth-generation bootmaker from the family that started Timberland, the outdoor brand designs products for desert performance. The company recently introduced its Biocircular men’s and women’s hiking boots using materials and construction with 100 percent paths back to nature. Mustafa joined the company the same week the products were released.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Puck
aithority.com

LeadIQ Adds New Free Plan For Individuals And Sales Teams

LeadIQ, the leading account-based prospecting SaaS platform that simplifies lead enrichment and sales prospecting, announced that it’d begin offering its chrome extension, LeadIQ Prospector, for free to individuals and sales teams. “Teams have a lot of sales intelligence tools to choose from. This new plan allows more individuals and teams...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Rhumbix Appoints Susan Heystee To Board Of Directors

Rhumbix, the mobile-first platform helping General Contractors, Trade Contractors, and Owners digitize their field reporting and analytics, announced the appointment of Susan Heystee to its Board of Directors. Heystee brings over 30 years of experience as a global business leader and Chief Revenue Officer for leading software and technology businesses.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Workato Joins AWS Partner Network and Is a Launch Partner for AI for Data Analytics

Mutual customers can harness the power of Amazon SageMaker with Workato’s purpose-built Connector and Accelerator to democratize data science across their organization. Workato, a leading global enterprise automation platform, announced it is joining the AWS Partner Network (APN). Workato is also excited to announce its participation in Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) AI for Data Analytics (AIDA), a set of AWS Partner solutions which embed predictive analytics into mainstream analytics workspaces. AWS AIDA Partners solutions enable domain experts without technical backgrounds to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). As part of the launch, Workato has released an AI/ML Connector, which allows for seamless integrations from any data source into Amazon SageMaker, and AI/ML Accelerator, which provides packaged Recipes and reference architectures to address key AI/ML use cases like customer churn.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

1NCE Appoints Ivo Rook As Chief Operating Officer

Former Senior Vice President at T-Mobile / Sprint to lead global expansion. SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom recently invested $50 million in 1NCE. Rook strengthens 1NCE’s position as one of the fastest-growing IoT solutions providers; currently available in more than 100 countries. 1NCE, the inventor of the first global IoT Flat...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy Group#Booster Appoints#Builds Out Executive Team#Oracle#Impossible Foods#Vp Of Finance#Chargepoint#Vp Of Engineering#Tmi#Pinnacle Power#Brightview Holdings#Cfo Coo
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Business Development Executive

This company is an award-winning London animation studio offering a range of video-marketing services and bespoke animations to a range of clients, including well-known brands and charities. They have a flat culture where everyone chips in to make things happen. The animation team project-manages, the Managing Director sells – nothing...
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Campbell appoints new VP for corporate responsibility and sustainability

Campbell Soup Co. has appointed Stewart Lindsay as vice president, corporate responsibility and sustainability, effective Dec. 6. Lindsay, who joins the Camden-based company from the Nature Conservancy, will be responsible for the company’s corporate responsibility and sustainability strategy and programs. Lindsay will lead teams responsible for environmental sustainability and sustainable...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Amazon
mpamag.com

TransUnion announces latest executive appointment

Financial insights giant TransUnion has announced that it has appointed Brett Mooney as its new regional president of Canada. Mooney will be responsible for setting the strategic vision for TransUnion Canada, with a focus on driving sustained growth, providing innovation, and building on the company’s client relationships. “Brett is an...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Intercom Appoints New Executives, Including CMO, General Counsel and VP, EMEA Sales, During Strong Growth Quarters

Now well past $200M ARR, the company also welcomes Fred Ball, former CFO at Marketo, to its Board of Directors. Intercom, a modern customer communications platform that helps businesses build stronger customer relationships, today announced the appointment of former Smartsheet CMO Anna Griffin as Chief Marketing Officer; former Lumileds Chief Legal Officer Cheree McAlpine as the company’s first General Counsel; and former Google Cloud VP and Salesforce SVP and COO EMEA Sanj Bhayro as VP, EMEA Sales. Intercom also added former Marketo CFO Fred Ball to its Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Xemoto Media Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Lead North American Business

Self-serve investor relations marketing platform, Xemoto, confirms appointment of Virginia Brailey as CEO as it enters a new chapter in its growth story. Xemoto Media, a self-serve investor relations marketing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Virginia Brailey as its chief executive officer (CEO) to lead the growth of its North American business. The move comes at a critical time as the company continues to expand the reach of its platform to support small-cap publicly traded and pre-IPO companies across a multitude of sectors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CommentSold Announces New Executive Team Appointments as It Embarks on Its Next Stage of Growth

CommentSold, the leading digital commerce solution that enables small and medium-sized retail businesses (SMBs) to unlock sales growth through live and social selling, today announced it has appointed two veteran executives to its leadership team to support the next stage of its growth. Finn Faldi, the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer, will oversee all go-to-market operations, including marketing, sales, partnerships, customer success, onboarding and account management, reporting directly to CEO Brandon Kruse. Helaine de Tomasi, CommentSold’s new VP of B2B Marketing, is a seasoned executive with experience leading teams that sell to SMBs, specializing in B2B marketing, branding, demand generation and product marketing.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ID Images Appoints Jeffrey Fielkow as President & Chief Executive Officer

BRUNSWICK, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021-- I.D. Images LLC, a leading pressure sensitive label manufacturer with headquarters in Brunswick, Ohio announced today that Jeffrey Fielkow has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. An experienced business leader, Jeffrey Fielkow will succeed Brian Gale and assume responsibilities on December 1, 2021. Brian Gale is set to retire at the end of the year.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

New Executive Appointments Position physIQ for Further Strategic Growth and Market Expansion

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021-- Supporting the organization’s strong growth trajectory, physIQ, a leader in digital medicine, today announces the promotion and appointment of two executive officers. Chris Economos, previously chief commercial officer at physIQ, has been promoted to senior vice president of corporate development, and Michael Petrarca joins the team as the new senior vice president and general manager, life sciences. Both roles will drive continued revenue growth of the organization, focusing on expanding strategic partnerships and providing value and quality solutions and experiences to even more healthcare and life sciences organizations across the globe.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

Product Analytics Leader Mixpanel Secures $200 Million Growth Investment to Help More Teams Build Winning Digital Products

Investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities Values Mixpanel at Over $1 Billion; Funding Will Drive Product-led Growth Strategy Amid Acceleration in Digital Economy. Mixpanel, the leading product analytics solution powering more than 6,000 of the world’s most innovative digital companies, announced today that it has secured a $200 million Series C growth investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities. The funding was raised at a $1.05 billion valuation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy