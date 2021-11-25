Cinnamon Roll Turkeys

Churros, another of the many desserts we inherited from the Spanish, are a popular nighttime treat, served with Mexican hot chocolate. When I was growing up in Mexico City, churros were sold plain and simply dusted with sugar, but over the past couple of decades, cooks have been filling them with cajeta, chocolate, or different jams. I remain faithful to the classic—super-crisp on the outside, yielding on the inside, and generously coated with cinnamon sugar, ready to dip into hot chocolate or cajeta. I tried many recipes without getting the results I wanted. But then Oaxacan chef Alam Mendéz, the son of my friend, chef Celia Florián, shared his technique with me, and finally, my churros were all that I wanted them to be. Alam’s secret is sparkling water and eggs, both of which help create a pliant yet sturdy dough with a tender interior. I use the eggs and half sparkling, half flat water to get a crisp exterior.

