Concert announcement: Avril Lavigne heads out on first Canadian headlining tour in ten years

Elle King will hit the road next year on her headlining Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour, hitting 29 cities across the US and Canada. The trek will launch in San Diego, CA on February 15th and wrap up at Los Angeles' historic The Fonda on March 28th. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday (November 19th) at 10 AM local standard time at elleking.com. Elle shared all the tour details on social media yesterday (Tuesday, November 16th) writing, “Feelin rowdy? Wanna party? YEAH ME TOO! Mamas back and ready as ever to throw down on TOUR AGAIN!!! …” Elle spent the better part of the year supporting her hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) with Miranda Lambert. The single debuted at No. 1 in early March on both Billboard‘s Rock Digital Sales Chart and the Country Digital Song Sales Chart. Elle is the first female artist in history to have scored four radio No. 1 singles on different formats including Adult Pop Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Alternative Songs and Country Airplay charts. She recently released her version of the Christmas classic, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO