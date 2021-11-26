ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concert announcement: Avril Lavigne heads out on first Canadian headlining tour in ten years

By Stuart Derdeyn
prrecordgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle content Avril Lavigne Bite Me 2022 Canada Tour. Tickets/info : On sale Dec. 3, 10 a.m. at livenation.com. She was dubbed the Queen of Pop Punk after her 2002 debut Let Go became a massive global hit. Throughout the next decade,...

