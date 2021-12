A couple of weeks ago, my grandson Legend and I made our way to a pre-screening of Disney’s Encanto! I have taken my Boogy Bear to a few kid movies and he gets half way through the film and tells me he is ready to go or he will get up and start playing in the aisles lol. During Encanto my grandson did NOT budge and he even told me to hush because I was talking to my friend seated next to me!

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO