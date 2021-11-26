ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Big flotilla of illegal gold miners splits up in Brazil

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egOtP_0d7Uv9bt00

Hundreds of barges of illegal miners dredging for gold were navigating along the Madeira River in the Brazilian Amazon on Friday, and researchers said they posed a threat of pollution — including toxic mercury — for the broader environment.

The barges were spotted this week by the municipality of Autazes, some 120 kilometers (70 miles) from Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state.

Smaller gatherings of barges are common along rivers in the region, but the latest collection drew international attention this week when Greenpeace and news media published images of several rows of rafts.

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão announced an imminent police operation in the area, prompting the miners to depart early Friday and head elsewhere along the river.

Miner Thiago Bitencourt Gomes, wearing just a pair of shorts and some flip flops, told The Associated Press on Friday that about 400 barges – some 3,000 people – congregated in the area after one miner found gold there and alerted the others.

“Here everybody knows each other. We’re all friends, we’re all related,” said the 28-year-old whose father, uncles, aunts and cousins were also part of the contingent.

The wood-walled rafts, some equipped with satellite internet and air conditioning units, were tied together, forming rows of houses on the wide and muddy Madeira River, a large tributary that flows into the vast Amazon downstream from Manaus. Miners and their families live, eat and work on the barges, some accompanied by their dogs and other pets.

“We know that in the law, we’re illegal. But we all need to provide for our families,” Gomes said, adding that the miners had repeatedly called on politicians to legalize their activity — in vain.

Another miner said a barge collected about 60 grams of gold — worth roughly $3,500 if pure — over 40 hours of work. Workers often took turns to work 24 hours a day.

Environmentalists are alarmed by the fact miners use mercury to separate gold from the sediment they suck from the river bottom and the process gives off toxic vapors as well as spilling some into the river.

Once in the river, it falls to the bottom and enters the food chain, contaminating fish, shrimp, turtles and other marine life as far as 500 kilometers (about 300 miles) downstream, said Paulo Basta, a researchers at the government's Fiocruz science center

Basta said there is strong evidence of mercury contamination linked to cognitive problems, alteration of senses and hypertension, and he noted that the miners themselves have high risks of exposure.

“He takes the mercury in his hand, or puts it inside his bag. It leaks, drops on his leg and he gets contaminated through the skin. But the most serious form of contamination is by inhaling mercury vapor, which gets into the lungs,” Basta said.

Miners told the AP they didn't release mercury, which is expensive, into the water but try to recover and reuse it.

Federal prosecutors in Amazonas state called Wednesday for federal and state authorities to coordinate a response and dismantle the illegal settlement within 30 days.

Federal police responded with a brief statement saying they were aware of the situation and evaluating options.

Miners told the AP on Friday that no authorities had come into contact with them. But fearing an operation, they left Autazes and continued along the river. The barges, pushed along by powerboats, headed off in different directions.

While local media reported tensions between the miners and residents of Autazes, journalists at the scene saw many locals taking advantage of the arrival of hundreds of visitors by selling food, electronics, diesel, clothes and even perfume.

Mining as a whole has become a sensitive issue, especially since President Jair Bolsonaro assumed office in January 2019 vowing to expand development in the Amazon region and to legalize some types of now-banned mining operations.

It is one of several factors driving deforestation, which began an upward trend in 2014 and has accelerated under Bolsonaro, whose father once worked as a wildcat miner.

———

Diane Jeantet reported from Rio de Janeiro.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
AFP

Brazil burns boats in crackdown on wildcat Amazon gold miners

Brazilian authorities burned more than 60 river-dredging boats in a crackdown on wildcat miners drawn to a major Amazon tributary by rumors of a gold find, the government and Greenpeace said Sunday. Justice Minister Anderson Torres said 69 vessels were destroyed Saturday, and he published photos and video of them on fire on the banks of the Madeira River. "Minister, congratulations on the operation," right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro tweeted. At least 300 dredging boats lined up side-by-side on the Madeira last week following rumors that gold had been discovered.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Illegal miners clog Amazon tributary in new gold rush

Rumors of a recent gold discovery have led wildcat miners to clog a major Amazon tributary with hundreds of dredging boats in Brazil's latest precious metals rush, Greenpeace warned Wednesday. Federal police were preparing an operation to stop the more than 300 vessels -- the environmental group says the number could be far higher -- engaged in illegal mining in the Madeira River, the Estadao newspaper reported, citing Ministry of Justice sources. Images provided by Greenpeace show lines of boats arranged side by side across the Madeira, following rumors that gold was discovered in the nearby area around the community of Rosarinho, in Brazil's northwest. While clandestine gold mining is commonplace in the Amazon, the "atypical" operation some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the city of Manaus attracted attention, said Greenpeace, which demanded greater speed from the authorities to stop what it called an "environmental crime."
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
naturalgasworld.com

Brazil’s Eneva, Servtec team up on LNG

The team said they are looking to develop a terminal at the Port of Itaqui or surrounding areas. Brazilian energy company Eneva said November 20 it signed a cooperation agreement with local investment firm Servtec to evaluate options for an LNG terminal. Eneva said the team was exploring the development...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazil orange juice producer Cutrale suspends US exports-report

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale has suspended exports of orange juice concentrate from Brazil to the United States, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday, as a new tax on exports has eroded its profits. TheBrazilian tax on exported juice concentrate has impacted the...
AGRICULTURE
Financial Times

The jeweller and miner setting a new gold standard

The jewellery of Emefa Cole looks almost as if it’s been hewn straight from the earth. In her Vulcan series – examples of which are now in the collections of the V&A and The Goldsmiths’ Company – great rock-like chunks of oxidised silver combine with seams of organic, textured gold. The designs are at once elemental and majestic, referencing a “fascination with what lies beneath the surface” that began as a child growing up in Ghana. When she started her jewellery line in 2012, it was local tales of gold nuggets being washed up in rain storms that inspired her handmade pieces, created with the traditional lost-wax casting technique.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
abc11.com

Mummy found in Peru between 800, 1,200 years old

LIMA, Peru -- A mummy estimated to be between 800 and 1,200 years old has been unearthed by archeologists in Peru, at a site near the country's capital city of Lima. Researchers from the National University of San Marcos found the preserved body underground in the middle of a town square at the archeological site of Cajamarquilla, around 25 kilometers inland from Lima.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon River#Gold Mining#Air Conditioning Units#Brazilian#Autazes#Greenpeace#The Associated Press
mining.com

Mining People: Cerrado, Hanstone, Hudbay, Ready Set Gold, S2 Minerals

Fireweed Zinc has appointed Candy Chiang the new CFO. The new CFO of Hanstone Gold is Jennifer L. Boyle. She replaces Dong Shim, who will continue as corporate secretary and controller. Hudbay Minerals has named Andre Lauzon as it senior VP and COO, effective Jan. 4, 2022. He currently works...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Court Finds Dutch State Acted Illegally in 'Brazil Baby Affair'

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - A district court in The Hague on Wednesday ruled that the Dutch state violated the human rights of a man who had been adopted illegally by failing to ensure he could discover who his parents were. The Dutch state could appeal the landmark ruling that could...
AMERICAS
primenewsghana.com

Govt will not relax until illegal gold trade is rooted out - Mireku Duker

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has stated that the government is committed to rooting out illegal gold trading prevalent in minerals rich communities in Ghana. According to him, the recent press statement that was released by the Office of the Attorney General on the conviction...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
EDMTunes

Brazil To Open Up A ‘Surreal’ New Superclub

Brazil has some major works planned. The city of Camboriú has plans to open up a new Superclub dubbed Surreal. It will bring an “unprecedented cultural experience” to Santa Catarina. The club will be 92,000 square meters. Just for comparison purposes, an average soccer stadium is roughly 34,000 square meters.
SOCCER
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
WORLD
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
AFP

Peru quake injures 12, leaves more than 2,400 homeless

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake in northern Peru injured 12 people and destroyed 117 homes, leaving more than 2,400 people without a roof over their heads, authorities said Monday. Peru experiences at least 400 perceptible earthquakes every year.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

ABC News

462K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy