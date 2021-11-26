Erwin Christmas Parade happening Nov. 27

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO