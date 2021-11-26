ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin Christmas Parade happening Nov. 27

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Erwin’s annual Christmas Parade happens on Saturday morning. After the parade, families can check out...

supertalk929.com

Town of Marion hosting Christmas festivities all season

The Town of Marion and its many small businesses are hosting numerous Christmas events throughout the winter season. Festivities begin on Thursday, December 2nd, where several businesses are hosting events from a hot chocolate bar to a s’mores station. The Marion Community Tree lighting happens on Thursday, as well, at Town Hall at 7:30 PM.
MARION, VA
Great Falls Tribune

Parade of Lights, Christmas Stroll return to Great Falls Nov. 27 and Dec. 3

It's been a rocky pandemic, but there's a pair of Great Falls traditions that are returning after a one-year hiatus: the annual downtown Parade of Lights and Christmas Stroll. The Downtown Great Falls Association (DGFA) hosts both events on Central Avenue. Nov. 27 will be the 27th annual parade, and Dec. 3 will be the 38th annual stroll. The parade starts at 6 p.m., and the stroll runs from 5 to 9 p.m. ...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Kilgore News Herald

Kilgoround:Christmas Parade on Nov. 30, Rangerette Show on Dec. 12

"Laughter is the sun that drives winter from the human face." The City of Kilgore has announced Bates Street will be closed from Monday, Nov. 22 through the end of December as crews repair and relocate existing water line, storm sewer and sanitary sewer infrastructure. •••. The 90th Annual Kilgore...
KILGORE, TX
enquirerjournal.com

Union County Christmas Parade being held Nov. 21 in downtown Monroe

The 68th Annual Union County Christmas Parade is being held on Sunday, Nov. 21, starting at 2 p.m. in Downtown Monroe. The tradition “brings families, friends, businesses and local government together in the spirit of community and holiday celebration,” according to the Union County Chamber of Commerce website. The Alliance...
MONROE, NC
myeasternshoremd.com

Santa announces Chestertown arrival; Christmas parade set for Nov. 27

CHESTERTOWN — Chestertown’s holiday season officially kicks off on Friday evening, Nov. 26 as the mayor turns on the holiday lights in Fountain Park and members of the Kent County Community Marching Band herald Santa’s arrival by fire truck. The lighting ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. Santa is scheduled...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Kilgore News Herald

Kilgoround: Library announces holiday hours, Christmas Parade on Nov. 30

“The undertaking of a new action brings new strength.”. The 90th Annual Kilgore Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Due to construction on Main Street, the route is slightly different this year, with check-in for floats at Lawrence Street and the parade starting at North and Martin Streets before making a circuit down Rusk Street, onto Danville Street, Kilgore Street and Kay Street before reaching the end at Kay and Barton Streets.
KILGORE, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Oil painting workshop, Christmas parade, craft and vendor show, more

• Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will offer a beginners oil painting workshop with local artist Doreen Currie from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at the museum, 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier Township. Cost: $30 includes both days. A supply list will be provided upon registration. Reservations: 724-238-6015, ligonier@sama-art.org or the events page at sama-art.org.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
supertalk929.com

Town of Greeneville to host in-person New Year’s Eve celebration

The Town of Greeneville says its New Year’s Eve celebration, Midnight on Main, will return this year. The town will ring in the new year with the public, after hosting a virtual celebration last year due to the pandemic. Town officials say they are happy to return to normal festivities,...
GREENEVILLE, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
Erie Times News

Holiday shows and more things around Erie not to miss the week of Dec. 2-8

Victorian holidays: This Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-5 p.m., Watson-Curtze Mansion, 356 W. Sixth St. Holiday market Friday through Sunday featuring local vendors. Donations of new unwrapped toys will be accepted for Toys for Tots. Free admission. 814-454-1813, www.eriehistory.org. "Sharks: On Assignment...
ERIE, PA
supertalk929.com

Thanksgiving Special For Seven Special Children

This Thanksgiving is one of special thanks from seven children who became members of their forever families at the First Judicial District National Adoption Day Celebration. Chancellor John Rambo presided over the ceremony at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough and says the event is celebrated to express the importance of parents and children finding each other and becoming family. Following the ceremony, the children were visited by Santa Claus. Also in attendance were the Clerk and Masters, Criminal Judges and members of the Department of Children’s Services.
FESTIVAL
chathamstartribune.com

Chicken, waffles joint opens on North Main

DANVILLE, Va. — A unique new restaurant opened its doors in Danville’s Historic Neapolis District Monday. The Lazy Bee Chicken & Waffles Bar & Grill opened up shop at 616 North Main Street. Owner Eljir Clark is a Danville native who is returning to the River City after 25 years in Greensboro.
DANVILLE, VA
supertalk929.com

Allandale Mansion offering self-guided tours Dec. 4, 5

Allandale Mansion in Kingsport is covered in Christmas lights and décor for the winter season, and families will have an opportunity to tour the grounds in December. Allandale will offer self-guided tours of the mansion and grounds to see its historic features, which are decked out top to bottom in Christmas cheer.
KINGSPORT, TN

