KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When many think about the holidays their minds go to the lights and magic of the season, but for some teenagers, it can be a much darker time. “A lot of teenagers, even before the holidays, are struggling with anxiety and depression and other mental health problems, and the holidays can make those problems a lot more intense,” said Sarah Long, the Assistant Director of Family Treatment Services with The McNabb Center.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO