ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

For Stanley Tucci, food is like religion — and cancer almost took it away

By Fresh Air
apr.org
 4 days ago

Tucci has always connected to his roots through food, so he was devastated when cancer treatment put him on a feeding...

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski spent Thanksgiving together

Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski had a Thanksgiving Day filled with brotherly love. The author of "The Tucci Cookbook" and host of CNN's "Searching for Italy" is married to literary agent Felicity Blunt, while Krasinski's wife is actress Emily Blunt. They're brothers-in-law married to the British siblings. "Happy Thanksgiving from...
CELEBRITIES
newcity.com

Big Bite: A Review Of Stanley Tucci’s Taste—My Life Through Food

Affability, integrity, intelligence: How do you convey all that in a word or a glance or even the flicker of a smile? You’re born to it, it would seem. (Or maybe you’re just a fine, unshowy actor.) Charismatic New Yorker Stanley Tucci has demonstrated range in drama and comedy in a lengthy career, as well as in the role of creator—1996’s “Big Night,” which he co-wrote and co-directed, is one of the great films about food and food as prepared with and served to family. I’ve run across Tucci multiple times since a meeting at the end of the last century when we talked for a longtime about “Big Night” while sitting in a Starbucks window looking toward what was then Tribune Tower. Later, at film festivals or when he discussed films like “Joe Gould’s Secret,” the man remained the most genial of hosts even in the most glancing “hi-how-are-you?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
AOL Corp

Stanley Tucci shares photo with brother-in-law John Krasinski: 'Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours'

As families gather for Thanksgiving, Stanley Tucci is here with an important reminder: Yes, he and John Krasinski are related. The actor and cookbook author, 61, is married to British literary agent Felicity Blunt, the sister of his The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt. The couple met at Emily's 2010 wedding to Krasinski, 42, making the actors brothers-in-law.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Mashed

This Is What's On Stanley Tucci's Thanksgiving Menu

You might know Stanley Tucci as the actor who starred in hit films like "The Hunger Games" and "The Devil Wears Prada" (via IMDb), but perhaps you also know him from his CNN show "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," in which he explores the country through the lens of food (via CNN). Or maybe you're familiar with his cookbooks, which include "The Tucci Cookbook," a work featuring recipes inspired by his family's Italian heritage (via Simon & Schuster).
RECIPES
siriusxm.com

Take a culinary trip through Italy with Stanley Tucci’s mouth-watering gastronomic series

On Thanksgiving Day, November 25 from 7am to 7pm ET, join Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci on CNN Originals (Ch. 121) for the six-part series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. Listen as Tucci travels across Italy tasting the flavors of the land and the sea while discovering the history, secrets, and delights of the country’s regional cuisines. Enjoy the luxurious creamy carbonara of Rome, the delicious simplicity of Sicily’s pasta alla Norma, the saffron-infused silkiness of risotto in Milan, the crispy tenderness of bistecca alla fiorentina, the perfect classic ragu alla bolognese, and the world’s best pizza in Naples.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

The Stanley Tucci Pasta Rule You Should Never Break

Stanley Tucci's Italian heritage is an important aspect of the entertainer's life. He told CNN Travel, "Because my parents were so respectful of their heritage, that cultural identity was really important to me, and still is." That respect manifests itself in one of the most beloved Italian traditions: Cooking, and specifically, cooking pasta. Per "The Devil Wears Prada" actor's memoir, there is one rule he feels truly passionate about and believes should never be broken, and that rule has to do with your pasta and the type of sauce you pair with it.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Stanley Tucci Loves Being a Dad of 5! See the Actor’s Most Touching Quotes About Fatherhood

Stanley Tucci has had tons of breakout roles in blockbuster films that helped him become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. In addition to starring alongside big names like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, Stanley takes pride in being a father to his five children. The Easy A actor is always sharing love for his blended family with his wife, Felicity Blunt.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Terry Gross
Person
Dave Davies
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

The Tragic Story of Child Actress Judith Barsi

Anyone who was around during the 1980s will probably remember an adorable and talented child star named Judith Barsi. She made her first on-screen appearance in 1984 in a TV mini-series called Fatal Vision. From then on, Judith became a fixture in the entertainment industry through a variety of small roles. Despite her young age, it was clear that she had all of the key ingredients to propel her to superstardom. Sadly, however, Judith’s career would be cut short when she was tragically murdered in 1988. Although her young life was cut short, Judith’s legacy continues to live on in her work and all of the people she touched. Keep reading to learn more about Judith Barsi’s tragic story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Religion#Npr#Alabama Public Radio#The University Of Alabama
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Veteran Journalist Chris Wallace, 74, Reveals His Private Battle with Skin Cancer: ‘Please Lather Yourself with SPF and Wear a Hat’

Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
CANCER
nbcboston.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones' and ‘NCIS' Actor, Dies at 41

Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like "NCIS" and "Bones", has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," a statement from his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy