Everything You Should Know About Pea Protein

At some point along the way, snacking got a bad reputation as something you shouldn’t do. But choosing healthy snacks is actually smart for your overall health—especially if you have type 2 diabetes. Those with the condition don’t make enough insulin or don’t use insulin well. Insulin is something our bodies need to move glucose (sugar) into cells so it can be used for energy. When this process goes awry, it can cause high blood sugar levels.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 29 DAYS AGO