ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Rocket Cos. vs. LendingTree: Which Mortgage Stock Is a Better Buy?

By Aditya Raghunath
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Rocket Cos (RKT) and LendingTree (TREE) operate in the mortgage lending industry. Both the stocks have underperformed the broader markets in 2021. If you’re looking to buy the dip, which stock is currently the better investment?.

The last few years have been extremely beneficial for players in the mortgage lending space. A low-interest-rate environment and an increase in consumer spending have acted as primary drivers in top-line growth for mortgage lenders, such as Rocket Companies ( RKT ) and LendingTree ( TREE ).

However, both stocks have lost momentum in recent months. RKT stock is down 62% from all-time highs and is valued at a market cap of $31 billion.  TREE has lost close to 70% from all-time highs and has a market cap of $1.61 billion.

Today I’ll analyze both mortgage stocks to determine which is currently the better buy.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is engaged in tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the U.S. and Canada. It has two primary business segments that include Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. In addition to mortgage lending, it provides solutions that include title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services. It also offers a real estate buying and selling platform while Rocket Auto is an automotive retail marketplace.

Rocket Mortgage is the largest mortgage originator in the U.S. and leverages technology to gain an advantage over other legacy players. Its direct-to-consumer business model allows the company to undercut loan officers, increasing profitability in the process. A loan officer generally charges upto 2% of the mortgage amount as the commission.

Rocket Companies has increased sales from $4 billion in 2017 to $15.54 billion in 2020. However, analysts expect the company’s sales to decline by 25% to $12.75 billion in 2021 and by 20.3% to $10.15 billion in 2022. This decline in the top-line will also lead to lower profit margins as adjusted earnings are forecast to narrow from $4.11 per share in 2020 to $1.55 per share in 2022.

LendingTree

LendingTree operates an online consumer platform in the U.S. It has three business segments that include Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The company’s sales rose from $617 million in 2017 to $1.1 billion in 2019. It then fell to $909 million in 2020. Analysts now expect sales to rise by 21.5% to $1.11 billion in 2021 and by 12.6% to $1.24 billion in 2022. Its adjusted earnings are forecast to more than double from $1.54 in 2020 to $3.46 in 2022.

In Q3 of 2021 , LendingTree’s Home segment business rose by 42% year over year to $112.4 million while Consumer segment sales more than doubled to $100 million. Comparatively, Insurance sales were down 8% at $26.6 million.

It’s evident that LendingTree’s business is rebounding towards pre-pandemic levels. Its Home segment produced record Q3 results and the company should benefit from the ongoing recovery in the Consumer segment. Further, LendingTree is confident of growing market share in the insurance business in the future, making it a top stock right now.

The verdict

I believe LendingTree is currently a better investment than Rocket Companies. That’s because LendingTree is valued at a forward price to 2022 sales multiple of 1.3x and a price to earnings multiple of 34.6x. Comparatively, Rocket Companies is wrestling with falling revenue as well as profitability. It’s valued at a price to sales multiple of 3x and a price to earnings multiple of just 10x.

LendingTree’s earnings are also forecast to increase at an annual rate of 75% in the next five years. And analysts tracking the stock also expect Lending Tree to almost double in the next 12-month period .

RKT shares were trading at $15.69 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.05 (-0.32%). Year-to-date, RKT has declined -22.40%, versus a 23.96% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist.

More...

The post Rocket Cos. vs. LendingTree: Which Mortgage Stock Is a Better Buy? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

ContextLogic vs. Shopify: Which E-Commerce Stock is a Better Buy?

Which e-commerce stock, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) or Shopify Inc . (NYSE:SHOP), is a currently a better buy?.The e-commerce industry skyrocketed in 2020, due to the coronavirus, as people increased purchasing goods and services online, rather than leaving their homes and risk infection. With the rising concerns regarding the omicron variant of COVID-19, the e-commerce industry could experience another similar surge.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

OFC vs. CCI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are likely familiar with Corporate Office Properties (OFC) and Crown Castle (CCI). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
STOCKS
investing.com

Boeing vs. Raytheon: Which Aerospace & Defense Stock is a Better Buy?

The heightened need for advanced defense systems owing to rising geopolitical tensions and proposed defense funding in its 2022 fiscal budget, should enable the aerospace and defense industry to grow substantially. Rising government contracts should benefit prominent players in this space — Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) (RTX) and Boeing (BA). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are two well-established companies in the aerospace and defense industry. RTX provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments — Collins Aerospace Systems; Pratt & Whitney; Raytheon Intelligence & Space; and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. On the other hand, BA designs, manufactures, and sells commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense systems, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments — Commercial Airplanes (BCA); Defense, Space & Security (BDS); Global Services (BGS); and Boeing Capital (BCC).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Stocks#Lendingtree#Rocket Mortgage#Rocket Cos#Rocket Cos Lrb#Ecommerce#Rocket Auto
investing.com

Virgin Galactic vs. Astra: Which Space Stock Is a Better Buy?

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Astra Space (ASTR) are two companies that are two companies in the space industry that are high risk but have the potential to derive outsized gains for long-term investors. Both these stocks are currently down significantly from 52-week highs. Which one is a better ‘buy the dip’ candidate?.Investing in companies that are part of a nascent industry allows you to derive market beating gains over the long term. However, due to uncertainties surrounding these companies, this strategy can be considered a high-risk one.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Innovative Industrial vs. Curaleaf

The pot REIT offers both dividend income and and capital appreciation potential. The MSO is expanding into new markets, some of which could be the largest yet. A new federal legalization bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives called the States Reform Act. It would treat marijuana like alcohol and allow states to decide how best to regulate it. What's unique about the legislation is that it was introduced by Republicans, which gives decriminalization proponents hope that a bipartisan solution can be achieved.
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Coinbase vs. Robinhood: Which Is Better for Buying Crypto?

When comparing Coinbase with Robinhood, it’s important to know what kind of service and trading platform you want to use. Robinhood is a traditional stockbroker that also offers a few cryptos for trading, while Coinbase is exclusively a cryptocurrency exchange. Sponsored. Let’s compare all the essential aspects of the two...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

SoFi vs. Upstart: Which Personal Loans Stock Is a Better Buy?

Shares of personal loan companies SoFi (SOFI) and Upstart (UPST) have experienced impressive gains in 2021. Today I’ll take a look to see the key business segments of the companies and analyze which is a better investment at current valuations. Fintech companies have been on an absolute tear since the...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Rivian vs. Lucid Group

Share prices of both Rivan and Lucid are soaring. When deciding to invest on the ground floor of a startup, valuation isn't the most important aspect. Lucid is a young company, but it's building a reputation that investors are sure to love. The race for electric vehicle (EV) stardom is...
ECONOMY
Daily Herald

Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Industrial Stocks To Know

3 Industrial Stocks To Watch After Biden Signs $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill. For investors eyeing the general state of the economy this week, things appear to be looking up. Accordingly, this could see industrial stocks among other cyclical sectors gaining in the stock market now. This would be the case as President Biden signed the highly anticipated $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law earlier this week. The likes of which will see hundreds of billions being put towards the construction of better infrastructure throughout the U.S. In turn, investors could now be shifting attention towards the top infrastructure stocks in the stock market today.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Airbnb vs. Shopify

Airbnb is causing a break from the past on how we think about short-term vacation stays. Shopify is blazing the path for the next generation of entrepreneurs. The uncertainty created by the pandemic equally impacted Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) despite both companies confronting different challenges. A reopened economy has improved conditions for both, and so far this year, Shopify is up 47% compared to Airbnb's 40% gain.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Bitcoin vs. Altcoins: Which Is the Better Investment?

The cryptocurrency market is still dominated by Bitcoin (BTC), but there are many other competing digital assets, called alternative coins, or altcoins. With so many alternatives out there, investors need a clear idea of how each altcoin differs from Bitcoin and what it can offer in a portfolio. Cryptocurrencies can...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

5 Top Picks on Hot Housing Market Sales Data

Pending home sales rebounded in October after a decline in the prior month. Accelerating rents and the expected rise in mortgage rates have been aiding the U.S. housing industry to create pent-up demand. The results even outpaced analysts’ expectations by 6.8%. The Pending Home Sales Index — a forward-looking indicator...
REAL ESTATE
Entrepreneur

4 Grocery Stocks to Buy as Omicron Variant Raises Fresh Fears

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over. Just when people were feeling confident after vaccination and stepping out of their homes or planning vacations, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus raised fresh fears. On the one hand, the holiday season has brought a smile on retailers' faces with people returning...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Entrepreneur

2 Value Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

Favorable market sentiment over the past month has led to sky-high valuations for several stocks. However, considering current market volatility, we think it could be wise to pick up some value stocks. The shares of fundamentally sound companies Gates Industrial (GTES) and Olympic Steel (ZEUS) look undervalued at their current price levels, considering these companies’ immense growth potential. So, let’s discuss these names.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy