WhatsApp Wins Approval to Double Payments Offering to 40 Million Users in India - Source

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) - WhatsApp has won regulatory approval to double the number of users on its payments service in India to 40 million, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Friday. The company had requested that there should be no cap on users of its payment service...

