ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Space Center Houston Sensory Friendly Events

kingwood.com
 5 days ago

Space Center Houston invites people of all ages diagnosed with conditions such as, but not limited to, autism spectrum disorder and sensory processing disorder, to explore science...

www.kingwood.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

NASA administrator visits Marshall Space Flight Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost two years since those of us who cover space have been behind the gate at Marshall Space Flight Center. With lower covid-19 numbers, Tuesday was the perfect time for NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to fly in to see the vast array of work being done.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
click orlando

Dazzling Nights adds first sensory-friendly experience in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An annual holiday celebration opened the door to neurodiverse families this holiday season. Dazzling Nights at Leu Gardens is known for the live music and immersive light displays around the holidays. This year it will also be known for the first of its kind sensory sensitive holiday light experience in Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV

Photos: Exploring Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Exploring Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: Rockets, history and inspiration await The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers a world of inspiration to anyone ready to venture into the history and future of space exploration. (James Tutten)
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Autism Spectrum Disorder
reportertoday.com

December Events at the Fuller Creative Learning Center

The Fuller Creative Learning Center continues its schedule of programs and workshops. The schedule for December includes:. DIY Watercolor Holiday Cards - Thursday, December 2 6:00-7:00pm OR Friday, December 3 11:00am-12:00pm. Annual EP Urban Forest Meeting - Tuesday, December 7 6:30-8:00pm. Skywatching with Binoculars and Small Telescopes by Bob Horton...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
travelmole.com

The holidays have landed at Kennedy Space Center

Holiday season guests can look forward to revamped festive experiences, and new virtual offerings for kids to enjoy over the holiday break. As the fall holidays come to a close, the visitor complex transforms into a universe of twinkling lights. This year, guests can experience holiday décor throughout the park – from the transformation of the big NASA meatball that greets guests at the entrance into a holiday ornament, wreaths adorning every lamp post, a reimagined holiday tree, thousands of lights and much more. New for this year’s Holidays in Space will be a winter wonderland, beginning December 17 and located next to the Atlantis attraction. This free-standing experience sponsored by Pepsi Zero Sugar, will take place under a large enclosure and feature holiday-themed, engaging and interactive education stations, holiday photo opportunities, performers, a DJ and more. It runs through December 31, 2021.
NASA
vanceairscoop.com

Leonardo's to host family friendly NYE event

ENID, Okla. — Families can celebrate New Year’s Eve with an event for all ages. Leonard’s Children’s Museum is hosting an event to ring in the new year on Friday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be lunch, activities and dancing. Those attending also will be able...
ENID, OK
Evening Star

Library launches sensory-friendly storytime

AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has launched a program that is tailored to meet the needs of preschoolers with autism or children who have sensory issues. Sensory-friendly storytime was launched in October and plans call for offering it once a month, to be resumed in the new year. Programming specialist Karen Muckenfuss leads the storytime sessions and brings her 25 years of experience working as an elementary teacher in DeKalb Central and Central Noble schools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
uta.edu

Reserve Event/Meeting Space

Host your next meeting or event at UTA Fort Worth Center. UTA Fort Worth offers a variety of dynamic meeting spaces, including two group study rooms, six classrooms, a conference room, and a larger events gallery space. Event, Classroom, and Meeting Spaces. Traditional Classroom Space. – 6 classrooms equipped with...
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas News

Garland to host a sensory-friendly Christmas celebration, with a visit from Santa

Garland is hosting a sensory-friendly tree-lighting ceremony for families and individuals looking to celebrate the holiday season in a quieter setting. This tree-lighting won’t have fireworks, crowds or loud music — just a quiet countdown. The event is catered toward children but is open to people of all ages. It will also feature a hot chocolate bar, photo ops with Santa, face painting and more.
GARLAND, TX
cbs2iowa.com

Lindale mall hosts sensory-friendly experience with "Sensitive Santa" Dec. 5th

CEDAR RAPIDS — PRESS RELEASE: 11/30/2021. Lindale Mall to Host “Sensitive Santa” Event on Sunday, December 5th, A Sensory Friendly Experience for Children with Special Needs. Lindale Mall welcomes children with all spectrums of special needs and their families to attend a sensory-friendly experience on Sunday, December 5th, to partake...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Art Center to host many events

BELOIT—Beloit Art Center will be open 5—9 p.m. on Friday in conjunction with the Holidazzle event. Visitors can enjoy a cup of German Gluwein, a hot spiced wine. At 6 p.m. there will be a Gallery Talk. In the Main Gallery, the works of painter and mixed media artist Laura Easey-Jones and painter and sculptor Barbara Friedman will be featured. The Bell Gallery will host the photography of Bernard Johnson.
BELOIT, WI
WWD

Coach Partnering With Rockefeller Center for Holiday Events

Click here to read the full article. Coach today will launch a ski-themed campaign featuring actress Brittany O’Grady, TikTok star Wisdom Kaye and models Tiffany Guo and Mia Regan. Shot by Zackery Michael, the cast sports the brand’s key outerwear pieces for the season including a shearling with colorful nylon stripes, as well as sweaters, quilted leather bags and snow boots inspired by vintage pieces found in Lake Placid, N.Y., and the Adirondacks. “Coach Ski is inspired by winter adventures and the possibilities of tomorrow,” said Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. “Joyful and nostalgic, it reimagines our heritage within the bold, colorful language of American sportswear.”More from WWDCoach...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theleadernews.com

Dog-friendly holiday event set for Saturday

The Pup Stop on Wakefield, in conjunction with American Legion Post 560, is hosting a dog-friendly, holiday-themed event called "Here Comes Santa Paws" from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Legion post, 3720 Alba Rd. The event is free to attend and will feature vendor booths, raffle baskets that include donated...
PETS
thenorthwindonline.com

Writing Center hosts relaxing write-in event to destress

As the 2021 Fall Semester comes to a close and professors assign final papers, the Writing Center receives increased traffic and students looking for feedback on their many essays. To help relieve some stress from frantically writing students and provide a fun space for them to work on their projects, the Writing Center is hosting a write-in after hours.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus to host Sensory Friendly Holiday Tree Lighting with Santa, Dec. 2

Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the holiday season for families in the autism community with a Sensory FriendlyTree Lighting with Santa on Friday, Dec. 2. From 5 - 7 p.m., the open-air outlet destination will offer one-on-one time with Santa in a sensory-friendly space, with adjustments including with low light and no music, in Suite 999 across from Old Navy. Each child will also have a turn to light up the tree. Attendees can enjoy festive snacks, free face painting, crafts and giveaways. In addition, select stores will provide a sensory-friendly shopping experience. Photos packages will be available and families are encouraged to select a time slot here to avoid the line!
FESTIVAL
Macomb Daily

Discovery Center to unveil its new space Thursday

After enduring 18 months of uncertainty and in-house obstacles, officials of the Discovery Center in Mount Clemens this week will unveil their new downsized home. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, members of the Macomb County Board of Commissioners and Mount Clemens City Commission will be on hand Thursday morning for a ribbon-cutting and dedication event.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
kingwood.com

First Annual Gift Wrapping Fundraiser hosted by Family Promise o

First Annual Gift Wrapping Fundraiser hosted by Family Promise of Lake Houston. Don't stress over wrapping your presents! Family Promise of Lake Houston is hosting the First Annual Gift Wrapping Fundraiser at the Lake Houston YMCA this weekend!. Friday 12/3/21 from 4pm-6pm Saturday 12/4/21 from 8am-2pm Bring your gifts to...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy