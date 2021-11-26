Space Center Houston Sensory Friendly Events

Holiday season guests can look forward to revamped festive experiences, and new virtual offerings for kids to enjoy over the holiday break. As the fall holidays come to a close, the visitor complex transforms into a universe of twinkling lights. This year, guests can experience holiday décor throughout the park – from the transformation of the big NASA meatball that greets guests at the entrance into a holiday ornament, wreaths adorning every lamp post, a reimagined holiday tree, thousands of lights and much more. New for this year’s Holidays in Space will be a winter wonderland, beginning December 17 and located next to the Atlantis attraction. This free-standing experience sponsored by Pepsi Zero Sugar, will take place under a large enclosure and feature holiday-themed, engaging and interactive education stations, holiday photo opportunities, performers, a DJ and more. It runs through December 31, 2021.

NASA ・ 4 DAYS AGO