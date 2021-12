Dying Light 2: Stay Human is quite the anticipated video game. Techland has been working on this project for years, and we’re gearing up for its release. While we might not get the game this year, the studio has scheduled it for early 2022. Now, new details are constantly coming out to further hype up and market the title. One of the latest bits of information comes from an interview with lead designer Tymon Smektala.

