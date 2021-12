This episode is an interesting step, pacing-wise: After last week’s major family blowup, we get this sort of post-storm calm, where Sue and Austin are mostly MIA and are actually mending (sewing pun!) their little nuclear family while the Dickinsons across the way are just trying to move forward without them as best they can. It’s a fairly undramatic half-hour, which ordinarily wouldn’t bother me much — and it’s not like this is the type of show that is gunning toward some massive dramatic finale, necessarily; we all know “the ending” so to speak — but this close to the end of the series, I was a little disappointed at how little really happened here. Em’s writing even gets sidelined. Instead, we get a family field trip to an asylum and a LOT of very on-the-nose remarks about sewing kits, housewifery, and phantom limbs.

