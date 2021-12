Police say a 40-year-old Oxford man died after the pickup truck he was driving went off the Hebron Road in the town of Paris late Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Paris Police Department, at around 11:15 a.m. it appears the driver lost control of his 2011 Ford pickup and the vehicle went off the road and partially rolled over into some trees.

