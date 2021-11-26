Police work isn’t what it once was

The jail inmates who attacked Jayshawn Boyd in Essex County’s lockup on Sept. 23rd had no fear – not only of being caught, but of being interrupted. Six of them pushed him to the cement floor, punched him, stomped him, and beat him with a broomstick, leaving him in a pool of blood. Then they made leisurely return trips, carrying the heaviest things they could find, like a microwave oven, to smash down repeatedly on his face.

