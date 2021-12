KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): JAKS Resources Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 (3QFY21) grew 19.09% to RM31.85 million from RM26.75 million in the previous year's corresponding period, boosted by its 30% share of profit from JAKS Hai Duong Power Company Ltd that amounted to RM43.4 million, which more than offset the impact of the group's overall revenue decline.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO