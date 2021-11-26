ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today: New COVID Strain Sinks Stocks in Short Session

By Karee Venema
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zdQO_0d7UhjtQ00
Getty Images

Thought you were in for a quiet day of post-Thanksgiving trading?

Sorry, just the opposite as stocks spiraled downward in today's abbreviated session.

The reason? A new strain of COVID-19 – B.1.1.529, which was assigned the Greek letter "Omicron" by the World Health Organization (WHO) – that possesses several mutations and was identified recently in Africa, with cases detected in Hong Kong and Europe as well.

"The new COVID variant has dominated attention and led to a sharp selloff among risk assets this morning, and will be closely followed just as a number of countries have moved to tighten up restrictions and even enter lockdowns once again," says Jonathan Jayarajan, research analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

Not much is known about this new strain, but several countries have already restricted travel to and from South Africa, including the U.K., France, Germany and Singapore, and the WHO scheduled an emergency meeting Friday where they labeled it a "variant of concern."

When the closing bell mercifully rang during this sell-first, ask-questions-later session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.5% at 34,899 – its worst day of the year – the S&P 500 Index was off 2.3% at 4,594 and the Nasdaq Composite was 2.2% lower at 15,491.

But it wasn't just stocks that got hit. Oil prices were down 13.1% to $68.15 per barrel – their lowest settlement since mid-September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dj85H_0d7UhjtQ00
YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 plummeted 3.7% to 2,245.
  • Gold futures eked out a marginal gain to settle at $1,785.50 an ounce.
  • Bitcoin wasn't spared from the selling, sinking 5.6% to $54,256.53. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 1 p.m.)
  • Amid today's COVID-induced broad-market plunge, traditional reopening plays sold off. Airlines and cruise stocks were among the hardest hit, with names like American Airlines (AAL, -8.8%), Delta Air Lines (DAL, -8.3%), Carnival (CCL, -11.0%) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH, -11.4%) all ending sharply in the red.
  • On the flip side, several vaccine makers and stay-at home stocks got a bid. Pfizer (PFE, +6.1%), BioNTech (BNTX, +14.2%), Peloton Interactive (PTON, +5.7%) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM, +5.7%) were some of the day's biggest gainers.

Don't Panic

Yes, uncertainty around the new strain is spooking global investors and comes "on the heels of markets beginning to price in a faster pace of policy tightening [from the U.S. Federal Reserve]," say analysts at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII).

And both of these events occur ahead of a debt-ceiling debate that is about to ramp up again on Capitol Hill (the stopgap bill passed by Congress in late September only runs through Dec. 3) – which could exacerbate volatility.

Still, WFII's analysts note that "the global economy continues to be on solid ground, and fiscal and monetary policy remain supportive, despite some deceleration." As such, they recommend looking past these short-term concerns and taking advantage of the pullback in stocks by buying equities.

While they highlight financials and technology as two of their preferred sectors, we also recommend dividend-paying stocks, which can help investors ride out market volatility with a bit less stress.

Dividend stocks come in a range of flavors, whether it be with those that pay shareholders on a monthly basis or with those that are boosting their dividends by a substantial amount. Here, we've compiled a list of companies that appear to be in their prime dividend-growth days and have announced income increases of between 100% and 650% this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy for 2022

Even Wall Street's best materials stocks often go overlooked. But the sometimes boring sector enjoyed renewed interest at different times throughout 2021 – a trend that should carry into 2022 as the global economy continues to recover. Materials-sector companies are involved in activities such as mining, producing refined metals and...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Drops 652 Points After Powell Signals Faster Taper

The Wall Street pendulum swung back to selling early Tuesday amid the growing COVID omicron threat and a surprising cue from the Fed. Seemingly setting up today's actions was Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst for technical analysis software firm TrendSpider, who told Kiplinger late Monday that "This week will be all about digesting the current scientific information available and seeing if lockdowns or mandates come back into play," adding that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's multiple speaking engagements this week could also be a market mover.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Lead in Broad-Market Bounce

Cooler heads prevailed to start the new trading week, with stocks rebounding from Friday's Omicron-related selloff. While a fuller picture on the latest COVID-19 variant will likely take weeks to emerge, President Joe Biden said this afternoon that Omicron is "not a cause for panic." Additionally, despite several countries putting travel restrictions in place, the market is likely taking solace in a lack of widespread lockdowns, says Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Europe#Covid#Greek#Omicron#The Nasdaq Composite
investing.com

3 Dividend Stocks To Buy And Hold Amid Pandemic Uncertainty

The emergence of the new Omicron COVID variant has shown investors that pandemic-related volatility hasn’t yet run its course. Therefore, when considering what's worth betting on, it makes sense to look toward larger companies that have safer paths to growth. If you are a buy-and-hold investor, large-cap dividend stocks are...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

9 Stocks to Buy Before Inflation Fears Take Hold

Despite the pandemic, the stock market has had a decent year so far. Right now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 14% year-to-date (YTD) while the S&P 500 is up over 23% YTD. But with the threat of inflation currently stoking fears in the fourth quarter, now is the time to start considering inflation stocks.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $75,000 or More

Chipotle drove returns with a business model combining nutrition with fast food. Starbucks has grown its stock by introducing and redefining the concept of coffee. Investors should apply the lessons of both companies to find restaurant stocks that can deliver. Growth investors dream of buying the IPO stock that evolves...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Country
France
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
The Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as a Hedge Against Inflation

Dividend stocks can be powerful tools against inflationary pressures. Icahn Enterprises and Takeda Pharmaceutical both sport annualized dividend yields that should outpace inflation next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

My Top 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in December

PayPal's recent news has driven the stock price down, and it hasn't recovered since. Multiple MercadoLibre business segments are executing at a high level. With 2021 wrapping up, some investors evaluate their performance over the year. I prefer looking forward and searching for investment opportunities. Two stocks I own and will add to during December are PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI).
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares increased by 4.21% to $7.92 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock rose 3.94% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million. GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) stock rose 3.45% to $6.89. The...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Avoid While Markets Are Near Highs

I realize that today’s article will not win me any popularity contests. Nevertheless I will bravely share my unpopular opinion on popular stocks. My goal is to help investors avoid potentially easy mistakes. I recognize that these companies have good people trying to do great things. The stock price action is what worries me for the next few months. Therefore my comments should not upset the fans of these three stocks to avoid.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

Meme stocks trade more on social media chatter than business fundamentals, but they don't have to be mutually exclusive. Even some of the riskier internet chat room favorites have big potential. There's little question that when the history of 2021 is written, one of its highlights will be how small...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

2 Value Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

Favorable market sentiment over the past month has led to sky-high valuations for several stocks. However, considering current market volatility, we think it could be wise to pick up some value stocks. The shares of fundamentally sound companies Gates Industrial (GTES) and Olympic Steel (ZEUS) look undervalued at their current price levels, considering these companies’ immense growth potential. So, let’s discuss these names.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE falls back below 7,000 mark as global virus fears rumble on

London’s top index managed to pull back from steep losses on Tuesday morning on a day when it pushed below the 7,000-point mark for the first time in almost two months.The index was buoyed by its miners, but its travel stocks continued to struggle as worries over a new strain of the Covid-19 virus continue.“Investors were spooked early on by an interview with the FT given by Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, that wasn’t particularly different from several others given over the last 24 hours,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“The focus appears to have been on the remarks that he...
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy