After Luke Walton became the first head coach to get fired this NBA season, the dominoes may be starting to fall around the rest of the league too. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday that the Houston Rockets are weighing the future of coach Stephen Silas. The Rockets are now 1-16 on the year, and Fischer adds that Silas’ coaching performance has been criticized around the NBA, particularly his “disorganized and undisciplined” offense. Rockets assistant coach John Lucas may be the likely interim choice if Silas is ultimately dismissed, the report notes.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO