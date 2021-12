Chainlink price analysis is bearish. LINK/USD retraced to $25 yesterday. The previous low at $23 is currently tested again. Chainlink price analysis is bearish today as we expect another lower low to be set past the current support at $23 as the overall bearish pressure is still strong. Next support for LINK/USD is seen at $22 and likely will be reached over the next 24 hours.

