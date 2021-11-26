Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago Bulls (12-7) wrap a quick two-game road trip when they meet the Orlando Magic (4-15) Friday. Tip-off from Amway Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bulls vs. Magic odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Bulls are in first place in the Central division but have lost their last two games. They had won four of the previous five outings and six of the previous eight. G Zach LaVine and F DeMar DeRozan have carried the offensive load for the Bulls with LaVine putting up 26.1 points per game and DeRozan averaging 25.8.

The Magic have lost four games in a row and seven of their last eight. They have the worst record in the Eastern Conference and have only one win at home in eight tries this season. They have six players averaging double figures in points.

Bulls at Magic odds, spread and lines

Money line: Bulls -550 (bet $550 to win $100) | Magic +400 (bet $100 to win $400)

Bulls -550 (bet $550 to win $100) | Magic +400 (bet $100 to win $400) Against the spread (ATS): Bulls -9.5 (-107) | Magic +9.5 (-115)

Bulls -9.5 (-107) | Magic +9.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 211.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Bulls at Magic key injuries

Bulls

F Patrick Williams (wrist) out

Magic

G Cole Anthony (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable G Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) out

(ankle) out G Markelle Fultz (ankle) out

(ankle) out F Jonathan Isaac (knee) out

(knee) out G Terrance Ross (back) questionable

Bulls at Magic odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bulls 108, Magic 101

PASS on the money line. You get a huge payout to bet the Magic but you can’t bet on them. They are the worst team in the Eastern Conference, are 1-7 at home and their best players may not play.

The risk on the Bulls just isn’t worth the reward. Look at the spread and the total for your best bets.

Only one team has covered the spread more often than the Bulls this season, who are 12-7 ATS overall. They are 6-4 ATS on the road and are 2-3 ATS in their last five games.

The Magic are 8-11 ATS and have covered the spread in four of their last five games. They are 7-4 ATS when they are underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Take the MAGIC +9.5 (-115).

The Bulls’ last game went Over the projected total, but they haven’t had back-to-back Overs this season and are 8-11 O/U. Tonight’s game has the lowest projected total for the Bulls all season.

The Magic are 10-9 O/U this season. They have had 12 previous games with a projected total of 212.5 or fewer points and seven have hit the Over.

Take UNDER 212.5 (-112).

