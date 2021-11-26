ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill County, MT

State reports two more Hill County deaths

By Tim Leeds
Havre Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state COVID-19 tracking map update this morning listed two more COVID-19-related deaths than the Hill County Health Department reported in its last update Tuesday, with 71 deaths listed in the county. The tracking map listed three news cases in Hill County with 20 active cases. Hill...

www.havredailynews.com

Comments / 0

Havre Daily News

Hill County Community Foundation announces 2021 grant cycle

The Hill County Community Foundation has annnounced seven grant recipients for the 2021 grant cycle. This year’s grantees include the Hi-Line Arts Council, Bear Paw Volunteer Fire Department, Plant a Seed … READ!, the Studio of Dance and Arts, CASA of Hill County, Havre Public Schools Education Foundation, and the Arts and Beautification Committee of Downtown Havre Matters!
HILL COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

