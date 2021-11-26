ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colombia central bank extends inflation target of 3% to 2022

BOGOTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank set its inflation target for 2022 at 3% on Friday, extending the goal for another year, with a range of between 2% and 4%, even as prices tick upwards amid global economic recovery and supply-chain constraints. Latin America's fourth-largest economy saw...

Financial Times

What are central bank digital currencies?

Make sense of what’s happening in the financial markets and how Wall Street's best minds respond, with our Unhedged bulletin. Delivered every weekday. Central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, are an attempt to bring some of the purported upsides of private digital currencies to the world of public money, under the auspices of national central banks. This also means that CBDCs will, in theory, be safe in times of financial crisis.
CURRENCIES
Agriculture Online

Wheat rebounds on tightening supplies, strong demand

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 1% on Monday, bouncing back from the previous session's losses as tightening global supplies and strong demand buoyed the market. Corn rose for a fifth consecutive session while soybeans gained 1.3%. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Asian factories shake off supply headaches but Omicron presents new risks

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asian factory activity grew in November as crippling supply bottlenecks eased, but rising input costs and renewed weakness in China dampened the region's prospects for an early, sustained recovery from pandemic paralysis. The newly detected Omicron coronavirus variant has emerged as a fresh worry for...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat rises for sixth week in a row amid strong demand

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices gained last week for the sixth consecutive week amid strong export demand and an earlier rally in global benchmarks, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the first half of December was $340 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $6 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $6 to $343 a tonne, while barley rose by $1 to $305 a tonne. Traders are focused on spot sales as rising state tax complicates forward contracts, IKAR said. Russian wheat exports are down by 35% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and the export tax, which will rise to $80.8 per tonne this week. The tax is based on an indicative price of $315.5 per tonne. "Russia is slightly changing its export tax calculation approach," Sovecon said, adding that the updated system could narrow the lag between the actual market price and the indicative price index. "The contracts will be excluded from the price index calculation after their execution now. Earlier, they remained in the index calculation basis until the end of the shipment period set by an exporter while registering the contract," Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,300 roubles/t +75 rbls wheat, European part ($204.51) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,650 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 88,000 rbls/t +325 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,410/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,400/t unchanged oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 49,000 rbls/t -575 - white sugar, $643.4/t +$9.8 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 74.8133 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by Ed Osmond)
AGRICULTURE
actionforex.com

Week Ahead – Pressure Mounting on Central Banks

For months now the main topic of conversation in the markets has been inflation. Is there too much of it, is it here to stay, and are monetary policymakers actually going to do something about it? Of all the risks facing the global economy and the markets this winter, that had risen to the top of the list. Until now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Colombia extends health emergency citing new coronavirus variant

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia will extend its health state of emergency until Feb. 28 due to the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in South Africa, the Andean country’s President Ivan Duque said on Saturday. The health emergency “is extended due to the existence of a global declaration concerning the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
