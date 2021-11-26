Christmas tree ceremonies scheduled in Royse City, Rockwall

It will be looking a bit more like Christmas next week in both Royse City and Rockwall.

• The lighting of the official Royse City Christmas Tree is scheduled on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 30. The free event, hosted by Royse City Main Street, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cookston Court, 111 East Main Street. Entertainment will be provided by the Baley Middle School and Royse City High School choirs.

• Meanwhile, Christmas starts in Rockwall on Saturday, Dec. 4 with the 52nd Annual Rockwall Kiwanis Christmas Parade starting at 9 a.m. at the new Rockwall County Courthouse, 1111 E. Yellowjacket Lane. The Hometown Christmas celebration follows at 10 a.m. in Historic Downtown Rockwall and the 38th Annual Rockwall Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 6 p.m. at Rockwall City Hall - 385 S. Goliad Street.