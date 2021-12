I’d like to give a great big thank you to Froggy’s Grub and Pub in Victoria for allowing me the opportunity to help in serving in their Thanksgiving Feast. I worked alongside the owners, their family, friends, employees and other volunteers to supply hundreds of free turkey plates with all the trimmings, rolls and deserts to those in need this year. It was my pleasure to work alongside these people. It was like a big family; a well oiled machine with the sole purpose of giving and sharing.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO