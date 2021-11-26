ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrient loss reduction strategy report announced

By Nov 26, 2021
Cover picture for the articleThe Directors of the Illinois Department of Agriculture and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are announcing the release of Illinois' third Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy (NLRS) Biennial Report. The report describes the continued progress being made in Illinois as well as challenges to reduce nutrient losses from multiple sources...

Much work remains to meet nutrient loss goals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Progress, current and future challenges were highlighted in the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy biennial report. Details of the report were unveiled during the Nov. 10 NLRS Partnership Conference. The 2015 Illinois NLRS established a goal to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus in Illinois waterways...
