With Thanksgiving and the holiday season coming, and people trying to make plans for gatherings, hosts and potential guests are facing choices they’ve never had to before. Last year’s celebrations were mostly called off or made virtual as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage and no vaccines were available. This year, potential family gatherings have a different set of questions hanging over them, as vaccinated people may have concerns over whether to invite family members who refuse to get vaccinated.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO