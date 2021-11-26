Louro named USL’s top goalkeeper

November 24, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Rays and rookie phenom shortstop Wander Franco have agreed to a massive contract extension that keeps him a Ray through 2032. The 11-year, $182 million deal also has an option for a 12th year and a total of $223 million. The contract is the largest in Tampa Bay’s history, easily surpassing Evan Longoria’s six-year, $111 million extension in 2012. It is also the largest for any player in Major League history with less than a year in the big leagues. Franco was considered baseball’s top prospect when he debuted in June, and the 20-year-old has lived up to the hype. Franco made headlines 43-game on-base streak and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting despite only playing in 70 games.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO