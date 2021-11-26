ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Louro named USL’s top goalkeeper

stpetecatalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 26, 2021 - Evan Louro has been named the United Soccer League’s Goalkeeper of the Year. The award follows a...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay United joins new USL Women’s League

The bay area will soon have a new sports franchise to root for as the United Soccer League announced that Tampa Bay United is the latest club to join its W League. The USL W league is a pre-professional women’s soccer league, kicking off in May 2022. The league aims to create a national platform to increase opportunity, gender equity and career development in women’s soccer. According to its website, the USL W League will serve as the nation’s premier pre-professional league as it develops talent both on and off the field, and will operate as a women’s soccer pipeline between college and the professional ranks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
washingtonspirit.com

Washington Spirit’s Aubrey Bledsoe Named 2021 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year

CHICAGO (November 18, 2021) – The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe has been named the 2021 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. The honor marks the Cincinnati, Ohio native’s second-straight Goalkeeper of the Year award, having been tabbed the league’s top goaltender following the...
SOCCER
thetampabay100.com

Rowdies to play for USL championship

Al Lang Stadium will be rocking Sunday night with the league title on the line when the Rowdies face the Orange County Soccer Club at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. The Rowdies claimed their second straight Eastern Conference championship in front of 7,120 fans by rallying from two goals behind in the final nine minutes of regulation to beat Louisville City FC in extra time.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Louro
New England Revolution

Revolution’s Matt Turner voted 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner has been named the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. The United States international captured MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors for the first time in his career after leading the Revolution to the Supporters’ Shield crown and a league-record 73 points in the regular season.
MLS
KETV.com

Union Omaha named USL League One champions; defeats Greenville

Werner Park was absolutely buzzing this afternoon as 5,000 fans filled the stadium. Their hopes, watching Union Omaha lift the USL League One trophy — and they did just that. Greenville, the defending champs, were looking to spoil the party in Omaha, but the party was well underway in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Soccer League#Usl Championship#Usl#The Tampa Bay Rowdies#Birmingham Legion Fc#Hartford Athletic
hartfordathletic.com

Jeff Caldwell Named Finalist for 2021 Goalkeeper of the Year

Jeff Caldwell has been named a finalist for the 2021 Goalkeeper of the Year Award. He is the first Hartford goalie to be a finalist for this award. Caldwell had an incredible season in goal for Hartford in 2021. His 108 saves were a single-season club record and second most in the entire USL Championship. Caldwell also recorded nine clean sheets, a club record both all-time and in one season. Most notably, Caldwell set a league record for penalty kicks saved in a season with five.
HARTFORD, CT
pittsburghsoccernow.com

Riverhounds SC veteran midfielder Kenardo Forbes named to All-USL Second Team

USL Championship announced the 2021 USL Championship All-League Teams on Tuesday as standout players from the past regular season were honored for their performances. The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC had one player, Kenardo Forbes, the league’s all-time assists leader, named to the Second Team. Forbes earned his fifth overall All-League selection...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Free Press

Jakes named MIAC's top lineman

ST. PETER — Senior defensive lineman Zach Jakes received the Mike Stam Award to signify the MIAC’s lineman of the year, headlining the Gustavus Adolphus’ contingent that earned all-conference honors, the league announced Tuesday. Jakes, who played at Mankato West, is the second Gustavus player in program history to receive...
MANKATO, MN
cbslocal.com

OCSC's Michael Orozco Talks Family, USL Championship Final

Former Defender on the U.S. Men's National Team, Michael Orozco, has been captain of the Orange County Soccer Club for three seasons, coming back from Mexico to be able to play in front of his family. This past Saturday, the veteran helped lead OCSC to its first ever USL Western Conference title. But the job's not done. Tomorrow, they face the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the championship game. Our Chris Hayre has the story.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

USL showing young American players there's more than one way to get to Europe

When San Antonio FC midfielder Jose Gallegos found out there was a global soccer power intrigued by his talent in the spring, he initially thought it was a joke. "I kind of laughed because when you hear someone say, 'Bayern Munich is interested in seeing you,' the first thing you do is say, 'Nah, you're crazy,'" Gallegos said.
MLS
Miami Herald

Inter Miami assistant coach Anthony Pulis named head coach of USL club Miami FC

Miami FC did not have to look far to find its next head coach. The club announced Monday that it hired Anthony Pulis, an Inter Miami assistant coach the past two seasons. The 37-year-old Bristol, England native replaces Paul Dalglish, who parted ways with the team a few weeks ago. Like Dalglish, Pulis comes from deep soccer coaching roots. His father, Tony, has coached in England for 20 years, most recently with Sheffield Wednesday.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution’s Adam Buksa Says He’s Good To Go For Tuesday’s Playoff Match Vs. New York City FC

FOXBORO (CBS) — It has been three long weeks since the New England Revolution played their last match, and the wait will finally end Tuesday night when the Revs host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. While the long layoff was tough on fans, it worked out pretty well for forward Adam Buksa. Buksa did not play in New England’s regular season finale with a foot injury that he suffered while with the Polish National Team. But he made it very clear on Monday that he’ll be suiting up Tuesday night when the Revs begin their postseason quest...
MLS
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays, Wander Franco agree to historic 11-year, $182 million extension

November 24, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Rays and rookie phenom shortstop Wander Franco have agreed to a massive contract extension that keeps him a Ray through 2032. The 11-year, $182 million deal also has an option for a 12th year and a total of $223 million. The contract is the largest in Tampa Bay’s history, easily surpassing Evan Longoria’s six-year, $111 million extension in 2012. It is also the largest for any player in Major League history with less than a year in the big leagues. Franco was considered baseball’s top prospect when he debuted in June, and the 20-year-old has lived up to the hype. Franco made headlines 43-game on-base streak and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting despite only playing in 70 games.
MLB
prepskc.com

Panther named top receiver

Park Hill South wide receiver Mudia Reuben is the 2021 Otis Taylor Award winner, the award that goes to the best wide receiver/tight end in the Kansas City metro area. The Taylor Award is the first of five awards as part of the annual Simone Awards presented by The McCarthy Auto Group.
SOCCER
CBS Boston

Revolution’s Bruce Arena Named 2021 MLS Coach Of The Year

FOXBORO (CBS) — Another day, another award for the New England Revolution. It’s Bruce Arena’s turn, as he has been named the 2021 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year on Monday. “It’s always a tribute to your players and your coaching staff and the support staff around them. They’ve had an excellent year,” Arena told WBZ-TV. “I’ve told our team that I’ve rarely seen a coach get a Coach of the Year award with a bad team. You have to have a good team to achieve that award, generally, and we’ve had a very good team. A lot of credit...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy