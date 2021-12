Amazon Games’ New World has been having a rough time, economically speaking. Players have discovered several ways to duplicate gold, and the developers have even gone so far as to shut the MMORPG’s economy down at least twice. Now it seems a plan to compensate players for lost gold has resulted in huge, unexplained sums showing up in their accounts, and the studio has switched New World’s EU servers into maintenance mode while it gets to the bottom of the issue.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO