ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, IA

Leith 85th birthday card shower planned

Creston News Advertiser
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Sharlene (Boernsen) Leith will be...

www.crestonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Afton, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Card
NBC News

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy