When Manchester United play Watford on Saturday afternoon, there is one name every fan of the club would love to see on the teamsheet: Bryan Robson. “He went into battle for the club,” is how Gary Neville puts it in an interview for Robbo, a new documentary film about the career of a man who captained United on more occasions than anyone else. Watching Robson, as he joins in a training session with United’s under-18s at the club’s historic training ground the Cliff, even now he looks as if he might make a better fist of things than some of the current team. And he is 64.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO