It has long been a source of pride for me that we in the United States have set aside a day each year to give thanks for our blessings. This year on our day of mindful gratitude, I will count among my blessings living in a community with so many caring and devoted people who work daily to improve the lives of others. Through my involvement with Heart of Kentucky United Way, I have become keenly aware of the many nonprofit organizations – and the good people who staff them – that serve our community. During the COVID pandemic, the social safety net these organizations provide has become even more essential to the quality of life in Kentucky’s heartland.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO