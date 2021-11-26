How my family is celebrating Christmas in Paris this year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Start the Christmas season by staging an at-home celebration in honor of the Swedish Santa Lucia Festival. The annual holiday is observed on December 13, the winter solstice and shortest day of the year. The event honors the charitable work of St. Lucy (or Santa Lucia), an Italian martyr known for her compassion and generous nature. In Sweden, the eldest daughter leads a procession that morning, armed with breakfast and a wreath of candles on her head to light the darkness. In my family, the celebration starts early in the morning with traditional Swedish treats, coffee, and a simple procession.
Comments / 0